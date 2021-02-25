Bruce Springsteen's Super Bowl Ad 'Unpaused' After DUI Charges Against Him Are Dropped

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Brilliant Disguise' singer, who has agreed to pay $500 fine, has his DWI and reckless driving charges against him dismissed after his blood-alcohol level was found below the legal limit.

AceShowbiz - The dropping of DUI charges against Bruce Springsteen has brought good news for his Super Bowl commercial. Around two weeks after Jeep temporarily took down the "Brilliant Disguise" singer's high-profile ad as a fallout of his DWI arrest, the vehicle brand announced it will "unpaused" the streaming of the promo.

Speaking about the reinstating of The Boss' "The Middle" ad was a spokesperson for the automobile brand. In a released statement to the press, the rep said, "As we stated previously, we paused the commercial until the facts were established. Now, that the matter has been resolved, we are unpausing the film."

Springsteen's commercial was removed by Jeep from its YouTube channel after a report of his DWI arrest emerged. About the decision, the company clarified in a statement to the press, "It would be inappropriate for us to comment on the details of a matter we have only read about and we cannot substantiate."

"But it's also right that we pause our Big Game commercial until the actual facts can be established," its statement continued to read. "Its message of community and unity is as relevant as ever. As is the message that drinking and driving can never be condoned."

Springsteen was hit with the DWI count in November 2020. He got arrested after he was caught drinking two shots of tequila offered by one of his devotees. At the time of his arrest, he stopped his motorcycle at Gateway National Recreation Area in Sandy Hook, New Jersey to take pictures with a group of fans.

During a virtual hearing in New Jersey Federal Court on Wednesday, February 24, the 71-year-old singer pleaded guilty to consuming alcohol in a closed area. His DWI and reckless driving charges against him were then dismissed considering his blood-alcohol level was just .02, below the limit of .08. He also agreed to pay a $500 fine and an additional $40 fee.

Following the hearing, Springsteen's attorney Mitchell J. Ansell released a statement to express his gratitude for the results. "Mr. Springsteen is pleased with the outcome of today's court appearance. The prosecutor was unable to provide the necessary evidence and facts as it related to the charge of Driving under the Influence (DUI) and Reckless Driving and therefore, dismissed both of those charges," the attorney said.

"Mr. Springsteen, who has no previous criminal record of any kind, voluntarily plead guilty to a violation of consuming an alcoholic beverage in a closed area, agreeing to a fine of $500," the statement continued to read. "We want to thank the Court and will have no further comment at this time."