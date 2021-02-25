 
 

Bruce Springsteen Agrees to Pay Fine to Have DUI Charges Dropped

Bruce Springsteen Agrees to Pay Fine to Have DUI Charges Dropped
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Brilliant Disguise' singer has to pay a $500 fine in order for prosecutors to drop the DUI and reckless driving charges against him following November 2020 arrest.

  • Feb 25, 2021

AceShowbiz - Bruce Springsteen has agreed to pay a $500 (£360) fine in exchange for prosecutors dropping charges of DUI and reckless driving.

The rock legend was hit with the driving while intoxicated count back in November (20), minutes after stopping his motorcycle to take photos with a group of fans in Sandy Hook, in his native New Jersey.

A park ranger nearby spotted Springsteen, who is not a big drinker, take two shots of tequila offered by one devotee, before riding off, prompting his subsequent arrest.

However, during a virtual appearance in Newark Federal Court on Wednesday (24Feb21), prosecutors revealed they were dismissing the driving under the influence and reckless driving counts, admitting they were unable to sustain the "burden of proof" because Springsteen was well below the legal blood alcohol limit at the time of his bust.

Springsteen, who had no criminal history before the incident, instead pleaded guilty to consuming alcohol in a closed area, for which he received a fine.

  See also...

After the ruling, his lawyer, Mitchell Ansell, told Rolling Stone, "Mr. Springsteen is pleased with the outcome of today's court appearance..."

"We want to thank the Court and will have no further comment at this time."

News of the incident only emerged in early February (21), days after he appeared in a commercial for Jeep, called The Middle, which aired during the Super Bowl.

Jeep bosses decided to pull the ad in the wake of the controversy.

"Its message of community and unity is as relevant as ever. As is the message that drinking and driving can never be condoned," the company stated.

You can share this post!

Dr. Dre's Estranged Wife Objects to His Request for Private Trial Over Prenup Dispute

Katharine McPhee and David Foster 'Doing Wonderfully' After Welcoming Baby Boy
Related Posts
Bruce Springsteen Allegedly Only Drank One Shot of Tequila Before DWI Arrest

Bruce Springsteen Allegedly Only Drank One Shot of Tequila Before DWI Arrest

Bruce Springsteen's Super Bowl Ad Placed on Pause After DWI Arrest Report Surfaces

Bruce Springsteen's Super Bowl Ad Placed on Pause After DWI Arrest Report Surfaces

Bruce Springsteen Pays Tribute to Middle America in First Super Bowl Ad for Jeep

Bruce Springsteen Pays Tribute to Middle America in First Super Bowl Ad for Jeep

Bruce Springsteen and John Legend to Take Part in Clive Davis' Virtual Pre-Grammy Party

Bruce Springsteen and John Legend to Take Part in Clive Davis' Virtual Pre-Grammy Party

Most Read
New Video Captures Tiger Woods Driving Minutes Before Horrifying Car Crash
Celebrity

New Video Captures Tiger Woods Driving Minutes Before Horrifying Car Crash

Yaya Mayweather Called 'Mentally Challenged' for Unsafely Holding Her Baby Aboard a Yacht

Yaya Mayweather Called 'Mentally Challenged' for Unsafely Holding Her Baby Aboard a Yacht

Young Thug Upset After Losing Nearly $1M at Las Vegas Casino

Young Thug Upset After Losing Nearly $1M at Las Vegas Casino

Photos of Tiger Woods High-Speed Crash Emerge as He Appeared 'Agitated' Before Speeding Off

Photos of Tiger Woods High-Speed Crash Emerge as He Appeared 'Agitated' Before Speeding Off

Fans Are All for Lionel Richie and Lisa Parigi's Romance After Twitter Finds Out Her Age

Fans Are All for Lionel Richie and Lisa Parigi's Romance After Twitter Finds Out Her Age

LaKeith Stanfield Sparks Concern Anew After Brandishing Gun in TikTok Video

LaKeith Stanfield Sparks Concern Anew After Brandishing Gun in TikTok Video

Tekashi69's Baby Mama Rants About Daughter Getting Insults and Threats Due to His Online Antics

Tekashi69's Baby Mama Rants About Daughter Getting Insults and Threats Due to His Online Antics

K. Michelle Mocked After Her Butt Sags in Instagram Video

K. Michelle Mocked After Her Butt Sags in Instagram Video

Demi Lovato Couldn't Say No Despite Her Fear When She's Invited to Go Skydiving by Her Date

Demi Lovato Couldn't Say No Despite Her Fear When She's Invited to Go Skydiving by Her Date

Meghan Markle's Baby Bump Is Visible in First Interview After Baby No. 2 News

Meghan Markle's Baby Bump Is Visible in First Interview After Baby No. 2 News

NFL Star Patrick Mahomes Is First-Time Father After Welcoming First Child With Fiancee

NFL Star Patrick Mahomes Is First-Time Father After Welcoming First Child With Fiancee

Wilmer Valderrama Introduces Baby Girl Through 'Straight Out of Heaven' Announcement Post

Wilmer Valderrama Introduces Baby Girl Through 'Straight Out of Heaven' Announcement Post

Tiger Woods' Ex Lindsey Vonn Sends Prayers as He Undergoes Surgery After Car Crash

Tiger Woods' Ex Lindsey Vonn Sends Prayers as He Undergoes Surgery After Car Crash