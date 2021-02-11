Bruce Springsteen's Super Bowl Ad Placed on Pause After DWI Arrest Report Surfaces

Celebrity

Days after his 'The Middle' commercial for Jeep debuted, The Boss makes media headline over a claim that he was arrested and charged with reckless driving in November 2020.

Feb 11, 2021

AceShowbiz - Bruce Springsteen is facing a fallout of his reported arrest for driving while intoxicated. Just days after his Super Bowl advertisement for Jeep made its debut, the "Born to Run" singer was hit with a claim that he has been charged with DWI, prompting the automobile brand to put their new commercial on pause.

Having removed The Boss' "The Middle" ad from its YouTube page in the wake of his DWI report, Jeep issued a clarifying statement about the move. To the press, the company said, "It would be inappropriate for us to comment on the details of a matter we have only read about and we cannot substantiate."

"But it's also right that we pause our Big Game commercial until the actual facts can be established," its statement continued to read. "Its message of community and unity is as relevant as ever. As is the message that drinking and driving can never be condoned."

The Boss was reported to have a run-in with the law at Gateway National Recreation Area in Sandy Hook, New Jersey on November 14, 2020. TMZ detailed that the 71-year-old rocker was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated, reckless driving and consuming alcohol in a closed area. He was said to be "cooperative throughout the process."

The outlet additionally noted that The Boss is expected to get scheduled court appearance "in the next few weeks," and New York Daily News noted that no date has been set just yet.

While The Boss' commercial was taken down from YouTube, it can still be viewed via his posts on social media accounts. In the ad, he pays tribute to those living in the heart of America. "There's a chapel in Kansas standing on the exact centre of the lower 48 [states]. It never closes. All are more than welcome to come and meet here in The Middle," he stated.

"The middle has been a hard place to get to lately, between red and blue, between servant and citizen, between our freedom and our fear," the husband of Patti Scialfa went on. "As for freedom, it's not the property of just the fortunate few, it belongs to us all, whoever you are, wherever you're from."