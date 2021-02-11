 
 

Bruce Springsteen's Super Bowl Ad Placed on Pause After DWI Arrest Report Surfaces

Bruce Springsteen's Super Bowl Ad Placed on Pause After DWI Arrest Report Surfaces
Celebrity

Days after his 'The Middle' commercial for Jeep debuted, The Boss makes media headline over a claim that he was arrested and charged with reckless driving in November 2020.

  • Feb 11, 2021

AceShowbiz - Bruce Springsteen is facing a fallout of his reported arrest for driving while intoxicated. Just days after his Super Bowl advertisement for Jeep made its debut, the "Born to Run" singer was hit with a claim that he has been charged with DWI, prompting the automobile brand to put their new commercial on pause.

Having removed The Boss' "The Middle" ad from its YouTube page in the wake of his DWI report, Jeep issued a clarifying statement about the move. To the press, the company said, "It would be inappropriate for us to comment on the details of a matter we have only read about and we cannot substantiate."

"But it's also right that we pause our Big Game commercial until the actual facts can be established," its statement continued to read. "Its message of community and unity is as relevant as ever. As is the message that drinking and driving can never be condoned."

The Boss was reported to have a run-in with the law at Gateway National Recreation Area in Sandy Hook, New Jersey on November 14, 2020. TMZ detailed that the 71-year-old rocker was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated, reckless driving and consuming alcohol in a closed area. He was said to be "cooperative throughout the process."

  See also...

The outlet additionally noted that The Boss is expected to get scheduled court appearance "in the next few weeks," and New York Daily News noted that no date has been set just yet.

While The Boss' commercial was taken down from YouTube, it can still be viewed via his posts on social media accounts. In the ad, he pays tribute to those living in the heart of America. "There's a chapel in Kansas standing on the exact centre of the lower 48 [states]. It never closes. All are more than welcome to come and meet here in The Middle," he stated.

"The middle has been a hard place to get to lately, between red and blue, between servant and citizen, between our freedom and our fear," the husband of Patti Scialfa went on. "As for freedom, it's not the property of just the fortunate few, it belongs to us all, whoever you are, wherever you're from."

You can share this post!

Shia LaBeouf Denies Assault Allegations by Ex FKA Twigs, Insists Everything Wasn't Sexual

Halle Berry Shades Ex Gabriel Aubry as She Likens Paying $16K in Child Support to 'Extortion'
Related Posts
Bruce Springsteen Pays Tribute to Middle America in First Super Bowl Ad for Jeep

Bruce Springsteen Pays Tribute to Middle America in First Super Bowl Ad for Jeep

Bruce Springsteen and John Legend to Take Part in Clive Davis' Virtual Pre-Grammy Party

Bruce Springsteen and John Legend to Take Part in Clive Davis' Virtual Pre-Grammy Party

Bruce Springsteen Kicks Off Presidential Inauguration TV Special With Moving Performance

Bruce Springsteen Kicks Off Presidential Inauguration TV Special With Moving Performance

Bruce Springsteen Confesses to Using Guitar Gift From Fan to Work on 'Letter to You'

Bruce Springsteen Confesses to Using Guitar Gift From Fan to Work on 'Letter to You'

Most Read
NeNe Leakes Dropped by Agent and Her Entire Team After Calling Out Manager for Discrimination
Celebrity

NeNe Leakes Dropped by Agent and Her Entire Team After Calling Out Manager for Discrimination

Keke Wyatt Cries While Apologizing for Her Remarks About Black Culture

Keke Wyatt Cries While Apologizing for Her Remarks About Black Culture

'Black Ink Crew' Star Fly Tatted Died of Homicide Not Suicide, Castmate Ryan Henry Clarifies

'Black Ink Crew' Star Fly Tatted Died of Homicide Not Suicide, Castmate Ryan Henry Clarifies

Saweetie and Quavo Spark Breakup Rumors After She's Missing From Super Bowl Pic

Saweetie and Quavo Spark Breakup Rumors After She's Missing From Super Bowl Pic

Lauren London Reportedly Pregnant Less Than 2 Years After Nipsey Hussle's Death

Lauren London Reportedly Pregnant Less Than 2 Years After Nipsey Hussle's Death

Tom Brady Apologizes to Tyrann Mathieu After Calling Him an Awful Name During Heated Super Bowl Spat

Tom Brady Apologizes to Tyrann Mathieu After Calling Him an Awful Name During Heated Super Bowl Spat

Priyanka Chopra 'Devastated and Hopeless' Following Her Botched Nose Surgery

Priyanka Chopra 'Devastated and Hopeless' Following Her Botched Nose Surgery

Travis Kelce's Girlfriend Kayla Nicole Calls Out Referees After Chiefs' Loss to Buccaneers

Travis Kelce's Girlfriend Kayla Nicole Calls Out Referees After Chiefs' Loss to Buccaneers

Laverne Cox's 'Insanely Hot' Boyfriend Is 20 Years Her Junior

Laverne Cox's 'Insanely Hot' Boyfriend Is 20 Years Her Junior

Lauren London Calls BS on Pregnancy Rumors

Lauren London Calls BS on Pregnancy Rumors

Female Rapper Arrested in Murder of Beyonce's Cousin

Female Rapper Arrested in Murder of Beyonce's Cousin

Gisele Bundchen Applauds 'Mentally Tough' Tom Brady in Sweet Tribute for His Super Bowl Win

Gisele Bundchen Applauds 'Mentally Tough' Tom Brady in Sweet Tribute for His Super Bowl Win

Kylie Jenner Called Out Over 'Insulting' Post of Stormi's Expensive Sneaker Collection

Kylie Jenner Called Out Over 'Insulting' Post of Stormi's Expensive Sneaker Collection