Dave Grohl Teams Up With Mother to Develop New Streaming Show

The six-part series for Paramount+ is based on a book by the Foo Fighters frontman's mom titled 'From Cradle to Stage: Stories from the Mothers Who Rocked and Raised Rock Stars'.

Feb 25, 2021

AceShowbiz - Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl and his mum are developing a new series based on her book "From Cradle to Stage: Stories from the Mothers Who Rocked and Raised Rock Stars" for new streaming site Paramount+.

The six-parter, directed by the rocker, will feature successful musicians' mothers chatting about the special bond they have with their famous sons and daughters. Dave's mum, Virginia, will appear in one episode, while the others will include the mums of Dr. Dre, Amy Winehouse and former R.E.M. star Michael Stipe.

"From Cradle to Stage" is just one of the exciting new shows coming to the streamer - one-time MTV staple "Yo! MTV Raps" will return with hosted segments and live performances, while VH1's documentary series "Behind the Music" will return, as will sitcom "Frasier", and animated hit "Rugrats". Nickelodeon's "Dora the Explorer" and "The Fairly Odd Parents" will also get live-action series remakes via Paramount+.

And, as an added bonus for subscribers, Paramount+ bosses have announced both "Mission: Impossible VII" and "A Quiet Place: Part II" will be released on the streaming site just 45 days after they hit cinemas. Paramount+ will also stream the upcoming "Paw Patrol: The Movie" animated movie 45 days after it hits theatres, according to Deadline.

"We are thrilled to re-invent some of our most storied and impactful music franchises, including Behind the Music and Yo! MTV Raps, for Paramount+," said Bruce Gilmer, ViacomCBS President of Music, Music Talent, Programming & Events. "In addition, we will partner with some of the biggest names across the music industry to bring exclusive and unique content to the platform, such as Dave Grohl’s Cradle to Stage based on his mom’s critically-acclaimed book, and many more to come."