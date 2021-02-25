Lil Durk Reacts to Yaya Mayweather Throwing Tantrum Over His Pooh Shiesty Collab Playing

Instagram Music

Before Durk responds, his fans are quick to mock the daughter of Floyd Mayweather, Jr. as one writes in an Instagram comment, 'Lmfao she damn near about to cry over a song!'

Feb 25, 2021

AceShowbiz - A clip of Iyanna Mayweather a.k.a. Yaya Mayweather whining while asking DJ to turn off Lil Durk and Pooh Shiesty's collab "Back in Blood" went viral and it didn't take long for the Durk to catch wind of it. Even though the rapper didn't personally address the matter, he could be seen responding to it on his Twitter account.

On Wednesday, February 24, "The Voice" musician retweeted a post by Calboy that appeared to be a response to Yaya not feeling the song. "We don't turn off @lildurk or @Pooh_shiesty over here," so he tweeted.

In the said video, which was taken during her Yacht trip with her family, the 20-year-old could be heard demanding someone to turn off "Back in Blood" as it played in the background. "Turn this weak a** song off ... Turn it off," the daughter of Floyd Mayweather, Jr. yelled.

Before Durk reacted to it, his fans were quick to mock Yaya. "Lmfao she damn near about to cry over a song!" someone wrote in an Instagram comment. "she be getting on my nerves & ion know why," another user said.

Some others, meanwhile, suggested that Yaya refused to play songs by other male rappers than her baby daddy NBA YoungBoy (YoungBoy Never Broke Again) in an attempt to get his attention. "baby you not supporting other artist is not gone make that man want you," one opined. Similarly, another person wrote, "That man already moved on and had other kids baby... you gonna get yourself hurt."

Just recently, Yaya was slammed online for unsafely holding her newborn baby, whom she shares with YoungBoy, aboard a moving yacht. "Tell her stop bouncing so hard u got that bay in hands one slip done," one Internet user told her. Similarly, someone said, "Be careful holding dat babi."

Some others didn't mince their words as one wrote, "Yaya Mayweather is mentally challenged, like development is lacking. As is her father, I think she's a bit worse off even. It only took me one video to see that. I'm not at all being funny either." Another comment read, "Poor yaya smh. With a dad like Mayweather...who is surprised about this foolishness."