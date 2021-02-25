'Loki' and 'Star Wars: The Bad Batch' Get Premiere Dates on Disney+

Marvel Studios/Disney+ TV

In addition to the two series, the streaming service sets premiere dates for season 2 of 'High School Musical: The Musical: The Series' and 'The Mysterious Benedict Society' among others.

AceShowbiz - Disney+ has finally unveiled its full lineup of programming during TCA that took place on Wednesday, February 24. During the event, the streaming platform announced the premiere dates for some of its highly-anticipated series including "Loki" and "Star Wars: The Bad Batch", much to fans' excitement.

The streaming service announced that Marvel Studios' "Loki" is set to arrive on June 11. As for "Star Wars: The Bad Batch", it will first greet fans on May 4. The premiere date is most likely intentional as the date is dubbed Star Wars Day because of "May the Fourth Be With You" that derived from franchise's famous line that read, "May the force be with you."

Tom Hiddleston will reprise his role as the trickster god, who seemingly is somehow still alive, on the series. On the new series, fans will see the God of Mischief stepping out of brother Thor's (played by Chris Hemsworth in Marvel movies) shadow. The show is set after the events of "Avengers: Endgame".

Joining Tom on "Loki" are Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku and Richard E. Grant. Kate Herron directed the series with Michael Waldron serving as the head writer.

As for "Star Wars: The Bad Batch", the animated series chronicles the elite and experimental clones of the Bad Batch, which was first introduced on "Star Wars: The Clone Wars". Bad Batch is a unique squad of clones who each possesses a singular exceptional skill that makes them extraordinarily effective soldiers and a formidable crew. The series follows them in their journey of finding their way in a rapidly changing galaxy in the immediate aftermath of the Clone War.

In addition to the two series, Disney+ set premiere dates for season 2 of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series" (Friday, May 14), "The Mysterious Benedict Society" (Friday, June 25) and "Turner & Hooch" (Friday, July 16) among others.