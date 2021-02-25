Barack Obama Adds Prayers and Well Wishes for Tiger Woods Following Car Crash

WENN Celebrity

The former President of the United States becomes the latest public figure to wish the pro golfer a speedy recovery as the athlete suffered multiple injuries after car accident.

AceShowbiz - Former U.S. leader Barack Obama has joined golf's greatest to wish Tiger Woods a speedy recovery after he was pulled from a car wreck on Tuesday (23Feb21).

The sportsman is "awake and responsive" at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center after successfully undergoing a "long surgical procedure" on his right leg and shattered ankle following the horror crash near Rancho Palos Verdes, California.

His physician, Dr. Anish Mahajan, has confirmed Woods suffered "significant orthopaedic injuries" including "comminuted open fractures affecting both the upper and lower portions of the tibia and fibula bones," which were stabilised by inserting a rod into the tibia, and injuries to the bones of the foot and ankle, which were "stabilised with a combination of screws and pins."

Woods' ex-girlfriend Lindsey Vonn and golfers Phil Mickelson, Jack Nicklaus, and Justin Thomas were among the first people to wish Tiger well on social media on Tuesday, and Obama has also added his support, tweeting. "Sending my prayers to @TigerWoods and his family... here's to a speedy recovery for the GOAT (greatest of all time) of golf."

"If we've learned anything over the years, it's to never count Tiger out."

The car crash came just two months after Tiger's fifth back surgery and he was hoping to return to golf in April for the Masters Tournament in Augusta, Georgia.

Retired baseball star Alex Rodriguez also sent the golfer well wishes, "Praying for my brother @TigerWoods as we all anxiously await more news. Thinking of him and his entire family." Football player Chad Johnson wrote, "Hope Tiger Woods is okay."