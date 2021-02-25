 
 

Cardi B Finds It 'Insulting' That She's Paid Less Than Her White Peers in Endorsement Deals

Cardi B Finds It 'Insulting' That She's Paid Less Than Her White Peers in Endorsement Deals
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'WAP' hitmaker hits out at pay disparities between white stars and those of color in endorsement deals, admitting she felt 'prejudice' because of the pay gap.

  • Feb 25, 2021

AceShowbiz - Cardi B has slammed the "insulting" pay disparity in the music industry, admitting she has "felt prejudice" when she's been paid less than her white peers.

The "WAP" star opened up to Mariah Carey in a chat for Interview magazine, during which she reflected on the different salaries for white musicians and those of colour.

"I don't know if I would use the word 'racism' because everything is so technical right now. I have felt prejudice," she explained. "I have been involved in endorsement deals, and then I found out that certain white people got more money for their deals from the same company. I do my research. I know how much money I made (from) that company. My fans buy my s**t. So it's like, 'When you're not paying me what you're paying these other people, why is that?' It's kind of insulting."

  See also...

Mariah agreed with what Cardi said, but added that it's been slightly different for her in her career, explaining. "I have it a different way because people don't know how to categorise me sometimes, and that sucks," she said. "But I think people should listen to the words you say because you're saying it from firsthand experience. You've gotten less than other artists who are not artists of colour, and yet your influence has been way broader. So let's fix that."

Elsewhere in the interview, Cardi opened up about the amount of pressure she feels not to fail, admitting she'll be "really sad" if her next release doesn't do as well as her critically-acclaimed 2018 debut studio album, "Invasion of Privacy".

"People always have crazy expectations, especially when it comes to female rap," she sighed. "It's not like it's a competition, but people are always comparing and comparing and comparing. It's almost like they want to see you fail. I hate the feeling when I don't do something really good. So I want my s**t to be good because my last album did so well, and if this one doesn't do well, I'm going to feel really sad."

The "Be Careful" rapper also revealed her team are "rushing" her to release the LP, but she's unsure if it's "the right time."

You can share this post!

Tiger Woods 'Awake and Responsive' After Successful Surgery Following Car Crash

FKA twigs Desperate to Support Shia LaBeouf's Dysfunction During Abusive Relationship
Related Posts
Cardi B Admits to Feeling 'Ugly and Underdeveloped' Prior to Plastic Surgery

Cardi B Admits to Feeling 'Ugly and Underdeveloped' Prior to Plastic Surgery

Cardi B Insists She Deserves to Get Cocky for a Day Amid Accusation of Success Obsession

Cardi B Insists She Deserves to Get Cocky for a Day Amid Accusation of Success Obsession

Cardi B Showers Offset With Love for Reminding Her to Slow Down With Valentine's Day Trip

Cardi B Showers Offset With Love for Reminding Her to Slow Down With Valentine's Day Trip

Cardi B: 'Give Your Man Grass If He Only Buys You Flowers for Valentine's Day'

Cardi B: 'Give Your Man Grass If He Only Buys You Flowers for Valentine's Day'

Most Read
New Video Captures Tiger Woods Driving Minutes Before Horrifying Car Crash
Celebrity

New Video Captures Tiger Woods Driving Minutes Before Horrifying Car Crash

Yaya Mayweather Called 'Mentally Challenged' for Unsafely Holding Her Baby Aboard a Yacht

Yaya Mayweather Called 'Mentally Challenged' for Unsafely Holding Her Baby Aboard a Yacht

Young Thug Upset After Losing Nearly $1M at Las Vegas Casino

Young Thug Upset After Losing Nearly $1M at Las Vegas Casino

Photos of Tiger Woods High-Speed Crash Emerge as He Appeared 'Agitated' Before Speeding Off

Photos of Tiger Woods High-Speed Crash Emerge as He Appeared 'Agitated' Before Speeding Off

LaKeith Stanfield Sparks Concern Anew After Brandishing Gun in TikTok Video

LaKeith Stanfield Sparks Concern Anew After Brandishing Gun in TikTok Video

Fans Are All for Lionel Richie and Lisa Parigi's Romance After Twitter Finds Out Her Age

Fans Are All for Lionel Richie and Lisa Parigi's Romance After Twitter Finds Out Her Age

Tekashi69's Baby Mama Rants About Daughter Getting Insults and Threats Due to His Online Antics

Tekashi69's Baby Mama Rants About Daughter Getting Insults and Threats Due to His Online Antics

Demi Lovato Couldn't Say No Despite Her Fear When She's Invited to Go Skydiving by Her Date

Demi Lovato Couldn't Say No Despite Her Fear When She's Invited to Go Skydiving by Her Date

NFL Star Patrick Mahomes Is First-Time Father After Welcoming First Child With Fiancee

NFL Star Patrick Mahomes Is First-Time Father After Welcoming First Child With Fiancee

Meghan Markle's Baby Bump Is Visible in First Interview After Baby No. 2 News

Meghan Markle's Baby Bump Is Visible in First Interview After Baby No. 2 News

Wilmer Valderrama Introduces Baby Girl Through 'Straight Out of Heaven' Announcement Post

Wilmer Valderrama Introduces Baby Girl Through 'Straight Out of Heaven' Announcement Post

DaniLeigh Appears to Diss Ex-Boyfriend DaBaby After Breakup

DaniLeigh Appears to Diss Ex-Boyfriend DaBaby After Breakup

Shoots Fired During Roddy Ricch and 42 Dugg's Music Video Filming Leave 3 People Injured

Shoots Fired During Roddy Ricch and 42 Dugg's Music Video Filming Leave 3 People Injured