Tiger Woods 'Awake and Responsive' After Successful Surgery Following Car Crash

WENN Celebrity

The pro golfer is on the mend after successfully undergoing surgery as he suffered multiple injuries on his leg and ankle following a horrifying car accident.

Feb 25, 2021

AceShowbiz - Tiger Woods is "awake and responsive" after successfully undergoing a "long surgical procedure" on his right leg and ankle following a horror car crash on Tuesday (23Feb21).

The sportsman had to be cut out of his Genesis 80 sports utility vehicle after it smashed into trees near Rancho Palos Verdes, California.

He was taken to the nearby Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, where he underwent surgery, and his team released a statement on Wednesday on Twitter, which read, "We thank everyone for the overwhelming support and messages during this tough time…He has undergone a long surgical procedure on his lower right leg and ankle after being brought to the hospital."

It also included a statement from his physician, Dr. Anish Mahajan, who said, "Mr Woods suffered significant orthopaedic injuries to his right lower extremity that were treated during emergency surgery by Orthopaedic trauma specialists at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, a level 1 trauma centre."

"Comminuted open fractures affecting both the upper and lower portions of the tibia and fibula bones were stabilised by inserting a rod into the tibia. Additional injuries to the bones of the foot and ankle were stabilised with a combination of screws and pins. Trauma to the muscle and soft-tissue of the leg required surgical release of the covering of the muscles to relieve pressure due to swelling."

According to the statement, Woods is "currently awake, responsive and recovering in his hospital room."

Following news of the crash, Woods' ex-girlfriend Lindsey Vonn was among those sending her prayers while Rachel Uchitel - with whom the golfer had a brief affair which triggered a reputation-denting meltdown and the end of his marriage to Swedish model Elin Nordegren - admitted she was "shaken" by the incident and wondered how it would affect his career in the long run.

"He's an athlete and his legs are essential to his sport and to him being who he is and he's already had trouble with his body up until this point," she told the New York Post. "He didn't need any more injuries."

Woods is one of the world's most famous golfers and holds many records in the sport. He is tied for first in the amount of PGA Tour wins by any golfer and is also ranked in second in men's major championships.