Khloe Kardashian Shows Love to Akbar V After Rapper Defends Her Over Tristan Thompson Romance

Putting her two cents on the drama surrounding the Kardashian sister, Akbar called out her haters in an Instagram video over the weekend, 'Why y'all mad at her for forgiving her baby daddy?'

Feb 24, 2021

AceShowbiz - Khloe Kardashian has nothing but love for Akbar V. The "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star showed support for the raptress after the latter defended her for getting back together with baby daddy Tristan Thompson despite his cheating controversy.

Over the weekend, Khloe made headlines after she hit back at haters who appeared to accuse her of stopping sister Kylie Jenner from mending her relationship with former BFF Jordyn Woods, who was caught kissing Tristan when he was still with Khloe last year. Putting her two cents on the drama, Akbar questioned in an Instagram video, "Why y'all mad at her for forgiving her baby daddy?"

The VH1 personality went on to call out all the women who have ever taken the father of their children back multiple times. Akbar also stated that the reason why the Kardashian sister received so much backlash for her romance with Tristan was because she's in the spotlight.

Khloe apparently noticed the supportive post and showed love to the "Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta" star in an Instagram comment. Underneath a post which Akbar captioned with, "If y'all gonna say my quotes please give me my props cause al my akbartians know these are my quotes period and we will do relationship advice tonight at 11 thank you," the Good Americans jeans founder left a heart emoji.

Prior to this, Khloe lashed out at someone who commented underneath her Instagram post, asking about whether Kylie was allowed to befriend Jordyn again in the wake of the cheating scandal. Totally not having it, Khloe replied to the user, "I'm so sick and tired of this narrative that I control my sister or I dictate who she chooses to surround herself with."

"Never once have I ever and I mean EVER told my sister who she can be friends with. She is an adult, who can do whatever she wants to do," the TV personality went on to say. "I will support her in anything and everything she wants to do! I love my sister unconditionally!"

"That means regardless of who she chooses to be friends with, I will always love, respect and value my sister unconditionally. She is my life partner and I will always respect what she chooses!!!" she continued. Concluding her fiery response, Khloe wrote, "By the way, I have no ill feelings towards ANYONE!!! Truly. My heart carries no hatred at all. Unless you actually know what you're talking about, respectfully SHUT THE F**K UP!"