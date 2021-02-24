Report: Jennifer Aniston Dating a Mystery Man Who Makes Her Feel 'Safe'

WENN/Brian To Celebrity

AceShowbiz - Jennifer Aniston may have found a guy who loves her just the way she is, regardless of her popularity as an international star. The actress is reportedly currently dating a mystery guy, who "was never a fan of hers" or her hit TV show "Friends".

While Jen's new man may not be that familiar with her works and her world, the 52-year-old is apparently loving it as a source tells InTouch Weekly (via Pinkvilla) that she found it "so refreshing." What's more important is that the "Murder Mystery" star's new man allegedly makes the actress laugh and she "feels safe" with him.

Further describing Jen's alleged new beau, the source says he is "handsome" and shares "tons" in common with the actress. Both the actress and her significant other "love independent and foreign films, cooking and dogs," so the source claims.

Jennifer announced her split from her second husband Justin Theroux at the end in 2017, after tying the knot in August 2015. They remain good friends and she's also reconnected with her ex-husband Brad Pitt following his own separation from Angelina Jolie in 2019.

There were rumors linking Jennifer to Brad romantically again after pictures of their public reunions surfaced online, but it was apparently far from the truth. In fact, the "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" actor was reported dating model Nicole Poturalski in 2020, though it didn't last long. Jen, meanwhile, has never been in a public relationship since she called it quits with Justin.

Earlier this month, Jennifer appeared to share her view on dating. She shared a clip from the 1982 documentary "All by Myself: The Eartha Kitt Story", in which the iconic star was asked about compromising for a man in a relationship. "Stupid. A man comes into my life and I have to compromise? You must think about that one again," Eartha replied after a laugh. "A man comes into my life and you have to compromise? For what? For what?"