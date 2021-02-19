Khloe Kardashian Lashes Out at Question If Kylie Jenner Is Allowed to Befriend Jordyn Woods Again

Instagram Celebrity

When a new 'KUWTK' clip posted by a fan account led to a user making the inquiry, the Good American boss fires back by stressing that her sister is 'an adult, who can do whatever she wants to do.'

AceShowbiz - Khloe Kardashian made it very clear that she did not control Kylie Jenner's life. Having come across a question if the Kylie Cosmetics founder was allowed to befriend Jordyn Woods again in the wake of the latter's cheating scandal with Tristan Thompson, the Good American founder could not help but lash out at the prober.

The 36-year-old offered her lengthy clapback on Thursday, February 18. After an Instagram user made such inquiry in the comment section of a fan account's post displaying a new "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" clip, she replied, "I'm so sick and tired of this narrative that I control my sister or I dictate who she chooses to surround herself with."

"Never once have I ever and I mean EVER told my sister who she can be friends with. She is an adult, who can do whatever she wants to do," the TV personality went on letting off steam. "I will support her in anything and everything she wants to do! I love my sister unconditionally!"

"That means regardless of who she chooses to be friends with, I will always love, respect and value my sister unconditionally," the mother of one continued arguing. "She is my life partner and I will always respect what she chooses!!!"

Before concluding her long reply, Khloe assured that she had "no ill feelings towards anyone" and that her heart "carries no hatred at all." At the end, she gave her last piece of mind by stressing, "Unless you actually know what you're talking about, respectfully SHUT THE F**K UP!"

The clip itself saw Khloe's ex-boyfriend Tristan discussing their relationship status with her older sister, Kim Kardashian. "Some days are good and some days, she gets a little frustrated by what's going on with the media," he told Kim in the footage.

Responding to Tristan's statement, the SKIMS founder explaine, "I don't even think it's to her anymore, about getting over the past things that you guys have been through. I think it's just mostly what other people are going to think." She continued, "I think she's totally fine, otherwise she wouldn't be hanging out with you 24/7."

Tristan and Khloe called it quits in February 2019 after the Boston Celtics player was alleged to have cheated on her with Jordyn. However, the parents of 2-year-old daughter True have been long rumored to have reconciled and even discussed having another child together.