Zachery Ty Bryan Escapes Prison Time After Pleading Guilty in Domestic Violence Case

The 'Home Improvement' star is sentenced to 36 months bench probation after entering a guilty plea for 'menacing and assault in the fourth degree constituting domestic violence.'

Feb 24, 2021

AceShowbiz - Zachery Ty Bryan has managed to avoid jail time in his domestic violence case. The "Home Improvement" star, who was arrested more than four months before for allegedly strangling his girlfriend, was sentenced to probation after entering a guilty plea.

The 39-year-old pleaded guilty to two counts, including "menacing and assault in the fourth degree constituting domestic violence," on Tuesday, February 23. The Lane County District Attorney in Eugene, Oregon told PEOPLE that "he was sentenced to 36 months of bench probation, with conditions of probation including the program Bridges2Safety and no contact with the victim."

The D.A. further mentioned that Bryan will be under "other standard conditions in a domestic violence sentencing." The officer added, "While Mr. Bryan was charged with additional crimes, including two class C felonies, it is in the interest of closure for the victim and in recognition of the backlog of cases we have due to COVID restrictions that make me believe this resolution is in the interest of justice."

Bryan was arrested on October 16, 2020 after he was accused of strangling his girlfriend during a violent dispute between the two in their apartment. The "Hammer of the Gods" actor was reported to put his hands around her throat and squeezed it. He was also alleged to have snatched her phone when she tried to call 911 for help.

"The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift" actor was taken to jail after the concerned neighbors called the police. He was booked on three charges for strangulation, fourth-degree assault and interfering with making a report. He was released after posting a $8,500 cash bail.

Two weeks before his arrest, Bryan went public with his split from his wife and high school sweetheart Carly Matros. The former couple, who tied the knot in 2007, are parents to four children, twin girls Taylor Simone Bryan and Gemma Rae Bryan, daughter Jordana Nicole Bryan and son Pierce Alexander Bryan.