'RHOA' Alum Sheree Whitfield Allegedly Plans on Marrying Infamous Convict Beau

The former 'The Real Housewives of Atlanta' star is said to be ready to walk down the aisle with Tyrone Gilliams, now that he has been released from prison.

Feb 24, 2021

AceShowbiz - Sheree Whitfield is reportedly keen on making Tyrone Gilliams a husband, despite his criminal record. Words are the former reality TV star is planning to marry her longtime boyfriend, now that he has been sprung from prison.

"Sheree and Tyrone are soul mates, they knew when he got out that the two would marry," a source tells All About The Tea. The gossip news outlet, however, doesn't provide other details regarding the couple's alleged wedding plans.

Tyrone was convicted of wire fraud after being accused of stealing more than $5 million from investors. He used the funds to support a lavish lifestyle, including purchasing expensive cars and jewelry and throwing extravagant parties. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison in 2013. According to the federal bureau of prisons, he was recently transferred to a halfway house.

The 55-year-old former baseball player will face three years of supervised release upon his release from the halfway house. He was also ordered to pay $5 million in restitution and to forfeit $5 million, according to FBI records.

Sheree and Tyrone's relationship was introduced in season 3 of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta", but they broke up before he was found guilty of wire fraud. They later reunited about three years into his sentence and the two began dating again. Her family has expressed concerns about their relationship due to his conviction.

In season 10 reunion of the Bravo reality TV series, Sheree told Andy Cohen that Tyrone was appealing his conviction and she was hoping that he'd be released within the year. She noted that he had four years left on his sentence, but she would not wait that long.

"He would love to marry me right now, but I am not marrying someone who is in prison," she said back in 2018. "I am keeping my options open. I meet people all the time and the crazy thing is, no one has been able to hold my attention or grab it. No one has been able to get in my mind and my head."

She continued, "He is still around, but I say at the same time, I love him and I have said it before, if he comes home and I am still available and everything is great, what he is doing and what he says he is going to do, then absolutely I can see a future."

Sheree, however, appears to have had a change of heart as she's still dating Tyrone until now.