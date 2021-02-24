 
 

Ross Mathews Thrills Fellow Celebrities With Engagement Announcement

Ross Mathews Thrills Fellow Celebrities With Engagement Announcement
Instagram
Celebrity

Having gotten engaged to boyfriend Dr. Wellinthon Garcia after over a year together, the 'RuPaul's Drag Race' judge flaunts their matching rings through a social media post.

  • Feb 24, 2021

AceShowbiz - Ross Mathews has thrilled fellow celebrities with news about his love life. After coming forward with the announcement that he has gotten engaged to his boyfriend of over a year, Dr. Wellinthon Garcia, the "RuPaul's Drag Race" judge found himself showered with congratulatory wishes from his famous friends.

On Tuesday, February 23, the 41-year-old first posted on Instagram a picture of him sitting next to his fiance. "Fiance, you stay! I am so proud to announce that after over a year together - navigating a pandemic, quarantine and opposite coasts - the smartest, funniest and kindest man I've ever met said, 'Yes!' Dr. Garcia, I love you," he wrote in its caption. "A lifetime of adventure awaits."

Many of Ross' famous pals have since reacted positively to his announcement. One in particular was Gwyneth Paltrow who exclaimed, "Say WHAT?????? Oh my goodness, this is thrilling!!!! So much love to you both." Todrick Hall raved, "Congrats my love." Tiffani-Amber Thiessen additionally gushed, "@helloross ahh yay! Congrats my love. Ahhh so happy for you you both."

The positive reactions did not stop there. Garcelle Beauvais sent out several clapping hands and red heart emojis. Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi chimed in, "Congrats boo!!" Meanwhile, Mario Lopez simply exclaimed, Congrats!"

  See also...

Ross has also opened up about his new status to Drew Barrymore in the Tuesday, February 23 episode of "The Drew Barrymore Show". He spilled, "I'm going to tell you something that nobody knows... About a year ago I met somebody who just changed my life totally, and his name's Dr. Wellington García. He's an educator and he's hilarious and he's the smartest person I've ever met."

"And you know how [Beyonce Knowles] says, 'If you like it, then you shoulda put a ring on it?' Well, I did!" Ross went on as he flaunted his ring. In response to the shocking news, the talk show's host enthusiastically screamed, "I'm so happy for you!" In celebration of his happy news, she also threw confetti.

"I can't even believe it, but yes, I am the happiest man. I met somebody so extraordinary," Ross stated before offering further details of their relationship. "We started dating right before the pandemic, and then we had to date through quarantine, you know, making those Zoom dates and then eventually traveling and being together and making it work."

Before being engaged to Dr. Wellinthon, Ross was in a romantic relationship with Salvador Camarena. However, they parted ways in 2018 after being together for nearly a decade.

You can share this post!

Bobby Shmurda Picked Up in Private Jet by Quavo for His Prison Release

Photos of Tiger Woods High-Speed Crash Emerge as He Appeared 'Agitated' Before Speeding Off
Most Read
Yaya Mayweather Called 'Mentally Challenged' for Unsafely Holding Her Baby Aboard a Yacht
Celebrity

Yaya Mayweather Called 'Mentally Challenged' for Unsafely Holding Her Baby Aboard a Yacht

Young Thug Upset After Losing Nearly $1M at Las Vegas Casino

Young Thug Upset After Losing Nearly $1M at Las Vegas Casino

LaKeith Stanfield Sparks Concern Anew After Brandishing Gun in TikTok Video

LaKeith Stanfield Sparks Concern Anew After Brandishing Gun in TikTok Video

Tekashi69's Baby Mama Rants About Daughter Getting Insults and Threats Due to His Online Antics

Tekashi69's Baby Mama Rants About Daughter Getting Insults and Threats Due to His Online Antics

Demi Lovato Couldn't Say No Despite Her Fear When She's Invited to Go Skydiving by Her Date

Demi Lovato Couldn't Say No Despite Her Fear When She's Invited to Go Skydiving by Her Date

Fans Are All for Lionel Richie and Lisa Parigi's Romance After Twitter Finds Out Her Age

Fans Are All for Lionel Richie and Lisa Parigi's Romance After Twitter Finds Out Her Age

NFL Star Patrick Mahomes Is First-Time Father After Welcoming First Child With Fiancee

NFL Star Patrick Mahomes Is First-Time Father After Welcoming First Child With Fiancee

Wilmer Valderrama Introduces Baby Girl Through 'Straight Out of Heaven' Announcement Post

Wilmer Valderrama Introduces Baby Girl Through 'Straight Out of Heaven' Announcement Post

Meghan Markle's Baby Bump Is Visible in First Interview After Baby No. 2 News

Meghan Markle's Baby Bump Is Visible in First Interview After Baby No. 2 News

Nadine Coyle Denies Getting Back Together With Baby Daddy Jason Bell

Nadine Coyle Denies Getting Back Together With Baby Daddy Jason Bell

Shoots Fired During Roddy Ricch and 42 Dugg's Music Video Filming Leave 3 People Injured

Shoots Fired During Roddy Ricch and 42 Dugg's Music Video Filming Leave 3 People Injured

DaniLeigh Appears to Diss Ex-Boyfriend DaBaby After Breakup

DaniLeigh Appears to Diss Ex-Boyfriend DaBaby After Breakup

Yung Bleu Thanks Boosie Badazz With $100K in Cash for His Continuous Support

Yung Bleu Thanks Boosie Badazz With $100K in Cash for His Continuous Support