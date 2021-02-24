Ross Mathews Thrills Fellow Celebrities With Engagement Announcement

Instagram Celebrity

Having gotten engaged to boyfriend Dr. Wellinthon Garcia after over a year together, the 'RuPaul's Drag Race' judge flaunts their matching rings through a social media post.

AceShowbiz - Ross Mathews has thrilled fellow celebrities with news about his love life. After coming forward with the announcement that he has gotten engaged to his boyfriend of over a year, Dr. Wellinthon Garcia, the "RuPaul's Drag Race" judge found himself showered with congratulatory wishes from his famous friends.

On Tuesday, February 23, the 41-year-old first posted on Instagram a picture of him sitting next to his fiance. "Fiance, you stay! I am so proud to announce that after over a year together - navigating a pandemic, quarantine and opposite coasts - the smartest, funniest and kindest man I've ever met said, 'Yes!' Dr. Garcia, I love you," he wrote in its caption. "A lifetime of adventure awaits."

Many of Ross' famous pals have since reacted positively to his announcement. One in particular was Gwyneth Paltrow who exclaimed, "Say WHAT?????? Oh my goodness, this is thrilling!!!! So much love to you both." Todrick Hall raved, "Congrats my love." Tiffani-Amber Thiessen additionally gushed, "@helloross ahh yay! Congrats my love. Ahhh so happy for you you both."

The positive reactions did not stop there. Garcelle Beauvais sent out several clapping hands and red heart emojis. Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi chimed in, "Congrats boo!!" Meanwhile, Mario Lopez simply exclaimed, Congrats!"

Ross has also opened up about his new status to Drew Barrymore in the Tuesday, February 23 episode of "The Drew Barrymore Show". He spilled, "I'm going to tell you something that nobody knows... About a year ago I met somebody who just changed my life totally, and his name's Dr. Wellington García. He's an educator and he's hilarious and he's the smartest person I've ever met."

"And you know how [Beyonce Knowles] says, 'If you like it, then you shoulda put a ring on it?' Well, I did!" Ross went on as he flaunted his ring. In response to the shocking news, the talk show's host enthusiastically screamed, "I'm so happy for you!" In celebration of his happy news, she also threw confetti.

"I can't even believe it, but yes, I am the happiest man. I met somebody so extraordinary," Ross stated before offering further details of their relationship. "We started dating right before the pandemic, and then we had to date through quarantine, you know, making those Zoom dates and then eventually traveling and being together and making it work."

Before being engaged to Dr. Wellinthon, Ross was in a romantic relationship with Salvador Camarena. However, they parted ways in 2018 after being together for nearly a decade.