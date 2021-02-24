 
 

Bobby Shmurda Picked Up in Private Jet by Quavo for His Prison Release

After being released from prison, the 'Hot N***a' hitmaker can also be seen reuniting with fellow rapper and longtime pal Rowdy Rebel who was released from prison a few days ago.

AceShowbiz - Bobby Shmurda is finally back home! The rapper was released from prison early Tuesday morning, February 23. His conditional release was about 10 months earlier than initially expected. Bobby walked out of the Clinton Correctional Facility in New York in style as he was picked up by Quavo in a private jet.

On Tuesday morning, the Migos member took to his Instagram account to share a video of the pair getting off a private jet. Bobby was seen in an all-black outfit as he carried a black suitcase with "Shmurda" written on it. As for Quavo, he dressed casually in a white tee and creme pants that he paired with a colorful jacket. "Did Six And Didn't Switch Welcome Home!" so he captioned the clip.

Quavo announced his plan to pick up the GS9 rapper with the luxury jet in an interview with Billboard. "I'm going to get my guy," he said. "I'm personally gonna go pick up Bobby Shmurda. I'm bout to go get him. I'm gonna let him show you how I'm gonna pick him up, yessir."

Some fans blasted Quavo for the plan, accusing him of chasing out. However, some others noted that the "Too Blessed" rapper and the "Shmoney Dance" spitter have a long working relationship following their ShMigo Gang collaboration back in 2015.

Fellow hip-hop stars showed excitement in the comment section. "Shmigo money never stopped!!" Rich The Kid wrote. Quavo's girlfriend Saweetie also reacted to the post by leaving a praying emoji and a heart emoji.

Bobby himself couldn't hide his excitement for being released after more than six years staying behind bars for conspiracy to possess weapons and possession of a weapon. Bobby will now be under parole supervision for the next 5 years until February 23, 2026.

After the release, he could be seen reuniting with fellow rapper and pal Rowdy Rebel who was released from prison a few days ago. They appeared to be cooking up some huge things as the latter previously hinted that they would perform at Summer Jam 2021. "We definitely gon' show up to Summer Jam. I normally wouldn't speak on my brother's behalf, but I know my brother ain't gonna miss Summer Jam... Some things are just mandatory, and Summer Jam is mandatory," he shared during his interview with Hot 97's TT Torrez.

“We have the same relationship that every family has … We argue, but the love overpowers everything, right?" Rowdy went on to say of Bobby. "We've been through some things … and we've survived those things, so we appreciate it for each other--we're thankful for each other."

