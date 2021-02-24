Drew Barrymore Recalls Being So Angry After Mom Admitted Her to Psychiatric Ward as Teen

Instagram Celebrity

AceShowbiz - Drew Barrymore has opened up about the 18 months she spent in a psychiatric hospital in her teens, insisting it was nothing like a celebrity rehab.

Poking fun at the luxury Malibu, California treatment centres celebrities check into to tackle substance and alcohol abuse issues, the actress tells shock jock Howard Stern her stay at Van Nuys Psychiatric was anything but pleasant.

"You couldn't mess around in there and if you did, you would get thrown either in a padded room or get put in stretcher restraints, and tied up," Drew told Stern, revealing her mother, Jaid Barrymore, admitted the wild child when she was 13.

"I was going to clubs and not going to school and stealing my mom's car and, you know, I was out of control," Barrymore added, revealing she would act up in the hospital.

"Sometimes I was just so angry that I would go off and then I'd get thrown in the thing (padded room)... to cool off."

Her time in Van Nuys led to a long estrangement with her mother, but Drew now knows Jaid didn't really have another option.

"I asked myself, like, 'Why is this happening?' And I thought, 'Maybe you need the craziest form of structure, because everything was so accessible, available, and screwed up in your world that maybe it's going to take something like this for you to kickstart the rest of your life.' "

"That didn't come for probably about six to eight months. The first six to eight months I was just so angry. I couldn't see straight."

"I think after 30 years of therapy and a lot of soul searching and having kids myself, you know, I think she (mum) created a monster. And she didn't know what to do with the monster. She probably felt like she had nowhere to turn. And I'm sure she lived with a lot of guilt for years, about creating the monster but then I think she lived in a lot of pain that I also wouldn't talk to her for a long time."

"I can't have her feel bad anymore... Denying my mom access to me, it felt like I was cutting off the source of life. It was as hard of a feeling as I've ever experienced. Definitely the worst pain I've ever known."

But the mistakes her mother may have made when she was a teenager have helped her make better decisions as a mum to her two daughters.

"I said (to daughters), 'I'm not your friend. I'll never be your friend; I'm your mother. I had a mother who was a friend, and we're not going to do that,' " Drew explains.