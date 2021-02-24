Tiger Woods' Ex Lindsey Vonn Sends Prayers as He Undergoes Surgery After Car Crash

WENN Celebrity

Friends and fans including former girlfriend are quick to send love and prayers for the golfer as he is hospitalized with multiple leg injuries following a terrifying car accident in California.

Feb 24, 2021

AceShowbiz - Tiger Woods' ex-girlfriend, Lindsey Vonn, is praying for the golfer as he undergoes emergency surgery following a car crash in California.

The sportsman had to be cut out of his Genesis 80 sports utility vehicle after it smashed into trees on Tuesday morning (23Feb21) near Rancho Palos Verdes.

He was taken to the nearby Harbor-UCLA Medical Center with multiple injuries to his legs, and friends and famous fans have jumped on social media to post their best wishes to the golfer.

Lindsey, who dated Woods for close to three years before they split in 2015, has tweeted, "Praying for TW right now."

Officials at the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department have confirmed the details of the accident, which occurred at 7.12am on Tuesday, stating, "The driver and sole occupant was identified as PGA golfer, Eldrick 'Tiger' Woods. Mr. Woods was extricated from the wreck with the 'jaws of life' by Los Angeles County firefighters and paramedics, then transported to a local hospital by ambulance for his injuries."

"The vehicle sustained major damage."

Woods was in California for the Genesis Invitational, which he hosted in Pacific Palisades over the weekend.

The accident comes just two months after he underwent a fifth back surgery in December (20), and he was hoping to be fit enough to play at the Masters Tournament in April.

His agent, Mark Steinberg, has confirmed the 45 year old suffered "multiple" leg injuries as a result of the crash.

"He is currently in surgery and we thank you for your privacy and support," he told Golf Digest.

It's not the first time Tiger has been involved in a car accident - he crashed a vehicle in Florida in 2009 as he drove away from a marital dispute between the golf star and his then-wife Elin Nordegren.

Responding to the accident news and the surgery, officials at PGA TOUR have released a statement, which reads, "We have been made aware of Tiger Woods' car accident today. We are awaiting further information when he comes out of surgery. On behalf of the PGA TOUR and our players, Tiger is in our prayers and will have our full support as he recovers."

Woods' pal and fellow golfer Justin Thomas adds, "I'm sick to my stomach. It hurts to see one of my closest friends in an accident. Man, I just hope he's all right. I just worry for his kids. I'm sure they're struggling."

Golf great Jack Nicklaus has also offered up his thoughts, writing he is "deeply concerned" for Tiger following the accident and offering up "heartfelt support and prayers."

Retired sports stars Alex Rodriguez and Michael Phelps have also taken to social media to wish Woods well.