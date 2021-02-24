 
 

Ellie Goulding Debuts Baby Bump as She's Pregnant With First Child

The 'Burn' hitmaker is adding mother to her resume as she is expecting her first child with husband Caspar Jopling, more than a year after the couple tied the knot.

AceShowbiz - Ellie Goulding and her husband Caspar Jopling are expecting their first child.

The "Burn" singer revealed she is 30 weeks pregnant in an interview with Vogue.co.uk and she admitted it came as something of a surprise.

"We did the one show. I was pregnant and had no idea," she tells British Vogue. "That was (around) the time when Caspar and I went away briefly when we were allowed to for our one-year anniversary, and that's basically when we found out. It was crazy because it was our one-year anniversary. That was not the plan."

"The thought of getting pregnant didn't seem like it could be a reality. Becoming pregnant kind of made me feel human. I want a better word than womanly, (but) - I have curves I've never had before. I'm enjoying it. My husband's enjoying it."

The singer who loves fitness admitted she's been craving sugar and carbs, unlike her usual healthy diet.

"I actually went from being smug about how healthy my salads were and my breakfasts and eating nuts and seeds, and then all I wanted was McDonalds," she says. "And I was kind of terrified, I suddenly wanted all of the bad things! Whatever this baby did when it took over my body was like, Hell no - I do not want broccoli, spinach, collards! I just wanted sugar and carbs."

The "Army" hitmaker didn't reveal the gender of her baby but admitted she does know the baby's sex.

"We found out by default because we had a scan. (But) it wasn't a thing. We just wanted a healthy baby and there wasn't much more to it. Instinctively, the whole gender reveal is not my thing."

