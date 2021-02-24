Dominic Cooper 'Living in Fear' After Thieves Stole Fourth Car in a Year

WENN Celebrity

The 'Need for Speed' actor fears he has been targeted by robbers following the theft of another of his expensive car after three of his prized vehicles were stolen last year.

AceShowbiz - Dominic Cooper has reportedly been left "devastated" following the theft of his prized Ferrari - the fourth of his cars to be stolen in the past year.

According to Britain's The Sun newspaper, the "Mamma Mia!" star is worried he has been "targeted" due to the amount of vehicles he's had stolen, with the 1978 Ferrari Dino 308 GT4 - worth around $116,000 (£83,000) - the latest victim.

"To say Dom is devastated is an understatement," a source told the publication. "It's an extremely rare car and it was his prized possession. He's now living in fear as he has had cars taken four times in just a few months and feels like he's being targeted. He's a bit worried and wondering if having the cars is worth the hassle."

"He's a bit of a petrol head so it's not just the money, it's just how special the car was to him."

The theft of the Ferrari comes after Cooper had a classic Austin-Healey, a Range Rover, and an open-top Jaguar F-Type coupe stolen last year (20).

Cooper asked his neighbours in the posh Primrose Hill area of London to keep an eye out for the stolen car in a post on a local online forum, writing, "Please keep a look out. 1978 Dino stolen. Please keep yourself and your bits safe, hopefully the rising level of burglaries and theft in our neighbourhood may at some point go down."

Dominic Cooper's Jaguar was stolen last year after he used the vehicle to help deliver freshly cooked meals and other supplies to front-line workers helping to combat COVID-19. Rumor has it, the thieves cloned the signal of his electronic key fob.