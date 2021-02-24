 
 

Ashley Judd's Dad Flew to South Africa After Emergency Text Following Her Near-Fatal Injury

Ashley Judd's Dad Flew to South Africa After Emergency Text Following Her Near-Fatal Injury
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Double Jeopardy' actress gives an update on her road to recovery, revealing that her father flew across the country and she underwent 8-hour surgery to fix mangled leg.

  • Feb 24, 2021

AceShowbiz - Ashley Judd is recovering after an eight-hour surgery following her South African fall.

The "Double Jeopardy" actress shattered her leg "in four places" when she tripped over a fallen tree while walking through a rainforest in the Congo. She was transported to hospital in South Africa, before being flown back to America, where she underwent an operation to repair the damage caused to her leg by the fall.

And in an Instagram post reflecting on her 55-hour ordeal and the aftermath, Ashley explained, "In an American hospital, I had to continue to wait for the tissue damage and swelling to reduce. Eventually I was qualified to have the 8-hour surgery to repair the bones, decompress the hemorrhaging nerve and pick the shards of bones out of the nerve. I am now recovering from surgery."

  See also...

Ashley added that her father, who had received the Covid-19 vaccine, was able to fly to South Africa to be with his daughter in her time of need, and had been a huge support in the wake of the injury.

"I'm very thankful to all of the experts, including... my Pop, who is rubbing my foot to remind my foot while it still cannot move that it is connected to my body," she concluded. "I am up and around already. Thank you for your care and kind words. Let us always remember those without insurance. Let us remember those who do have choices. Let us remember those who are lonely and afraid."

You can share this post!

Justin Hartley and Chrishell Stause Officially Divorced

John Mayer's 'Heart Ached the Whole Time' He Watched Britney Documentary
Related Posts
Ashley Judd in ICU With Serious Injuries After Nearly Losing Her Leg Following Rainforest Fall

Ashley Judd in ICU With Serious Injuries After Nearly Losing Her Leg Following Rainforest Fall

Ashley Judd's Sexual Harassment Lawsuit Against Harvey Weinstein Gets Revived by Appeals Court

Ashley Judd's Sexual Harassment Lawsuit Against Harvey Weinstein Gets Revived by Appeals Court

Ashley Judd Credited for Bringing Harvey Weinstein's Sexual Assault Scandal to Light

Ashley Judd Credited for Bringing Harvey Weinstein's Sexual Assault Scandal to Light

Ashley Judd Lays Bare Obligation to Co-Parent With Her Rapist If She Was Denied Abortion

Ashley Judd Lays Bare Obligation to Co-Parent With Her Rapist If She Was Denied Abortion

Most Read
Yaya Mayweather Called 'Mentally Challenged' for Unsafely Holding Her Baby Aboard a Yacht
Celebrity

Yaya Mayweather Called 'Mentally Challenged' for Unsafely Holding Her Baby Aboard a Yacht

Tim McGraw's Private Island in Bahamas Put on Sale

Tim McGraw's Private Island in Bahamas Put on Sale

LaKeith Stanfield Sparks Concern Anew After Brandishing Gun in TikTok Video

LaKeith Stanfield Sparks Concern Anew After Brandishing Gun in TikTok Video

Celebrities Who Lost Parents in Tragic Deaths

Celebrities Who Lost Parents in Tragic Deaths

Elton John Compares Olly Alexander to Freddie Mercury

Elton John Compares Olly Alexander to Freddie Mercury

Demi Lovato Couldn't Say No Despite Her Fear When She's Invited to Go Skydiving by Her Date

Demi Lovato Couldn't Say No Despite Her Fear When She's Invited to Go Skydiving by Her Date

Tekashi69's Baby Mama Rants About Daughter Getting Insults and Threats Due to His Online Antics

Tekashi69's Baby Mama Rants About Daughter Getting Insults and Threats Due to His Online Antics

Wilmer Valderrama Introduces Baby Girl Through 'Straight Out of Heaven' Announcement Post

Wilmer Valderrama Introduces Baby Girl Through 'Straight Out of Heaven' Announcement Post

NFL Star Patrick Mahomes Is First-Time Father After Welcoming First Child With Fiancee

NFL Star Patrick Mahomes Is First-Time Father After Welcoming First Child With Fiancee

Fans Are All for Lionel Richie and Lisa Parigi's Romance After Twitter Finds Out Her Age

Fans Are All for Lionel Richie and Lisa Parigi's Romance After Twitter Finds Out Her Age

Nadine Coyle Denies Getting Back Together With Baby Daddy Jason Bell

Nadine Coyle Denies Getting Back Together With Baby Daddy Jason Bell

Shoots Fired During Roddy Ricch and 42 Dugg's Music Video Filming Leave 3 People Injured

Shoots Fired During Roddy Ricch and 42 Dugg's Music Video Filming Leave 3 People Injured

Meghan Markle's Baby Bump Is Visible in First Interview After Baby No. 2 News

Meghan Markle's Baby Bump Is Visible in First Interview After Baby No. 2 News