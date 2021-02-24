Ashley Judd's Dad Flew to South Africa After Emergency Text Following Her Near-Fatal Injury

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Double Jeopardy' actress gives an update on her road to recovery, revealing that her father flew across the country and she underwent 8-hour surgery to fix mangled leg.

AceShowbiz - Ashley Judd is recovering after an eight-hour surgery following her South African fall.

The "Double Jeopardy" actress shattered her leg "in four places" when she tripped over a fallen tree while walking through a rainforest in the Congo. She was transported to hospital in South Africa, before being flown back to America, where she underwent an operation to repair the damage caused to her leg by the fall.

And in an Instagram post reflecting on her 55-hour ordeal and the aftermath, Ashley explained, "In an American hospital, I had to continue to wait for the tissue damage and swelling to reduce. Eventually I was qualified to have the 8-hour surgery to repair the bones, decompress the hemorrhaging nerve and pick the shards of bones out of the nerve. I am now recovering from surgery."

Ashley added that her father, who had received the Covid-19 vaccine, was able to fly to South Africa to be with his daughter in her time of need, and had been a huge support in the wake of the injury.

"I'm very thankful to all of the experts, including... my Pop, who is rubbing my foot to remind my foot while it still cannot move that it is connected to my body," she concluded. "I am up and around already. Thank you for your care and kind words. Let us always remember those without insurance. Let us remember those who do have choices. Let us remember those who are lonely and afraid."