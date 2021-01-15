Justin Hartley and Chrishell Stause Settle Their Divorce

WENN Celebrity

The 'This Is Us' actor and the 'Selling Sunset' star have reportedly reached a settlement in their bitter divorce battle, only months after announcing their separation.

Jan 15, 2021

AceShowbiz - Justin Hartley and Chrishell Stause have reportedly reached a divorce settlement.

The "This Is Us" star and his real estate agent other half split in 2019 after two years of marriage, and on Wednesday (13Jan21), E! News confirmed the former couple have now settled the terms of their divorce.

According to the outlet, Justin and Chrishell have reached a confidential divorce settlement, which includes terms of divorce as well as spousal support, and details of the settlement have not been made public.

The news comes over a year after Justin filed for divorce from Chrishell, which not only surprised their fans, but also the "Selling Sunset" star herself.

Chrishell explained on the Netflix reality series that Justin had told her of his intent to file for divorce over text, and had done so just 45 minutes before the news was made public.

She said, "I found out because he text(ed) me that we were filed. Forty-five minutes later, the world knew."

The beauty also slammed Justin for making an "impulsive" decision about the future of their relationship, and claims she didn't have time to prepare from the onslaught of questions from their fans who "want answers."

She added, "Because of the crazy way in which this went down, people want answers, and I f**king want answers. I know people are saying we were only married two years, but it's like, we were together for six years. … In a fight, that's his go-to, you know? Like, 'I'm out, I'm out.' I hate that kind of impulsive stuff, but I always just thought, you know, that's just an issue that we work through it."

"If that's really what you wanted, there are better ways to go about (it). I talked to him right after because I thought that must be a joke, but that was kind of the end of the communication. What am I supposed to say? What do you say after that? It's like, now I have to find a place to live. Now I have to scramble and figure this out, you know?"

When Justin filed for divorce, he cited irreconcilable differences for their split, and stated they had gone their separate ways on 8 July 2019, despite having been seen together on a number of occasions after that date.

In Chrishell's response filing, she listed their date of separation as 22 November 2019 - the same day Justin submitted his petition for divorce.