 
 

Justin Hartley and Chrishell Stause Settle Their Divorce

Justin Hartley and Chrishell Stause Settle Their Divorce
WENN
Celebrity

The 'This Is Us' actor and the 'Selling Sunset' star have reportedly reached a settlement in their bitter divorce battle, only months after announcing their separation.

  • Jan 15, 2021

AceShowbiz - Justin Hartley and Chrishell Stause have reportedly reached a divorce settlement.

The "This Is Us" star and his real estate agent other half split in 2019 after two years of marriage, and on Wednesday (13Jan21), E! News confirmed the former couple have now settled the terms of their divorce.

According to the outlet, Justin and Chrishell have reached a confidential divorce settlement, which includes terms of divorce as well as spousal support, and details of the settlement have not been made public.

The news comes over a year after Justin filed for divorce from Chrishell, which not only surprised their fans, but also the "Selling Sunset" star herself.

Chrishell explained on the Netflix reality series that Justin had told her of his intent to file for divorce over text, and had done so just 45 minutes before the news was made public.

  See also...

She said, "I found out because he text(ed) me that we were filed. Forty-five minutes later, the world knew."

The beauty also slammed Justin for making an "impulsive" decision about the future of their relationship, and claims she didn't have time to prepare from the onslaught of questions from their fans who "want answers."

She added, "Because of the crazy way in which this went down, people want answers, and I f**king want answers. I know people are saying we were only married two years, but it's like, we were together for six years. … In a fight, that's his go-to, you know? Like, 'I'm out, I'm out.' I hate that kind of impulsive stuff, but I always just thought, you know, that's just an issue that we work through it."

"If that's really what you wanted, there are better ways to go about (it). I talked to him right after because I thought that must be a joke, but that was kind of the end of the communication. What am I supposed to say? What do you say after that? It's like, now I have to find a place to live. Now I have to scramble and figure this out, you know?"

When Justin filed for divorce, he cited irreconcilable differences for their split, and stated they had gone their separate ways on 8 July 2019, despite having been seen together on a number of occasions after that date.

In Chrishell's response filing, she listed their date of separation as 22 November 2019 - the same day Justin submitted his petition for divorce.

You can share this post!

Jeff Bridges Thrilled as His Tumor Has 'Drastically Shrunk'

Judi Dench Keen to Receive Her Next Injection After Getting First Dose of Covid-19 Vaccine
Related Posts
Justin Hartley and Sofia Pernas Get His Daughter's Approval as They Go Instagram Official

Justin Hartley and Sofia Pernas Get His Daughter's Approval as They Go Instagram Official

Justin Hartley Backed by Ex Lindsay Korman as Chrishell Stause Continues to Shade Him

Justin Hartley Backed by Ex Lindsay Korman as Chrishell Stause Continues to Shade Him

Justin Hartley's New GF Sofia Pernas Flaunts Romance Amid His Nasty Divorce From Chrishell Stause

Justin Hartley's New GF Sofia Pernas Flaunts Romance Amid His Nasty Divorce From Chrishell Stause

Justin Hartley Injured While Installing Home Gym During Lockdown

Justin Hartley Injured While Installing Home Gym During Lockdown

Most Read
Cardi B Reacts to Celina Powell Claiming That Offset Attempted to Pay Her for Abortion
Celebrity

Cardi B Reacts to Celina Powell Claiming That Offset Attempted to Pay Her for Abortion

Kate Middleton Moved by Meghan Markle And Prince Harry's 'Surprise' Birthday Gift

Kate Middleton Moved by Meghan Markle And Prince Harry's 'Surprise' Birthday Gift

Drake Expertly Turns Down 'Black Widow' Celina Powell in Viral Text

Drake Expertly Turns Down 'Black Widow' Celina Powell in Viral Text

Mary J. Blige Applauded for Shutting Down Handsy Tyrese Gibson

Mary J. Blige Applauded for Shutting Down Handsy Tyrese Gibson

Yolanda Hadid Accidentally Reveals Face of Gigi Hadid's Daughter for the First Time

Yolanda Hadid Accidentally Reveals Face of Gigi Hadid's Daughter for the First Time

Beauty Guru Apologizes for Alluding to Affair With Kanye West

Beauty Guru Apologizes for Alluding to Affair With Kanye West

LeToya Luckett Goes Public With Divorce From Husband Months After Welcoming Second Child

LeToya Luckett Goes Public With Divorce From Husband Months After Welcoming Second Child

Tiffany Haddish Reacts to Being Accused of Bullying Black Female Doctor on Clubhouse

Tiffany Haddish Reacts to Being Accused of Bullying Black Female Doctor on Clubhouse

Armie Hammer's Rumored Ex-Flame Appears to Accuse Him of Abuse Amid Baffling Leaked DMs

Armie Hammer's Rumored Ex-Flame Appears to Accuse Him of Abuse Amid Baffling Leaked DMs

Jason Aldean's Wife Brittany Kerr Under Fire for Supporting False Antifa Claim in Capitol Riot Post

Jason Aldean's Wife Brittany Kerr Under Fire for Supporting False Antifa Claim in Capitol Riot Post

Blac Chyna Accused of Having Plastic Surgery After Showing 'New Face'

Blac Chyna Accused of Having Plastic Surgery After Showing 'New Face'

Lil Uzi Vert Allegedly Ranting Against JT for Beating Him Up

Lil Uzi Vert Allegedly Ranting Against JT for Beating Him Up

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Share Pics From Romantic Hawaii Vacation

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Share Pics From Romantic Hawaii Vacation