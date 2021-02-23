 
 

Young Thug Upset After Losing Nearly $1M at Las Vegas Casino

Young Thug Upset After Losing Nearly $1M at Las Vegas Casino
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Danny Glover' spitter cannot hide his disappointment at himself as he expresses his feelings in an Instagram Story video after losing $800,000 in gambling.

  • Feb 23, 2021

AceShowbiz - Young Thug may need to think twice before he makes a bet ever again. The rapper/songwriter is now almost $1 million short after he had an apparent bad luck during his recent trip to Las Vegas.

Making use of his Instagram account, "The London" hitmaker let his feelings be known after he lost $800,000 at one of the casinos in Sin City over the weekend. "Man, Vegas just won $800,000 from me," he said in the Story video, clearly looking upset and disappointed at himself.

"Man, I'm through looking at everyone in that muthaf**ka," Thugger, whose real name is Jeffery Lamar Williams, went on venting his frustration. It's unclear though in which game he lost the money or if the huge loss has made him give up his gambling hobby.

  See also...

While Thug has surely made a lot of money with his successful music career, he never wouldn't miss a chance to earn some extra cash with gambling. Back in February 2020, the YSL Records head honcho bragged about winning $620,000 after betting $250,000 on the Kansas City Chiefs' win in Super Bowl LIV.

"I betted a quarter. I betted 250 racks. I won 620," he said in a video posted on his social media account at the time. After showing his good friend Gunna sitting beside him, he flipped the camera to show the Chiefs' celebration on TV. "We don't lose," he additionally proclaimed. "All we do is win."

His gambling hobby aside, Thug has been preparing to release his upcoming compilation mixtape from YSL Records, "Slime Language 2". The project was expected to drop last year, but it missed out several planned release dates. With him hyping up the release of the record, fans can expect it to be delivered in the coming weeks.

Thugger recently also unveiled a star-studded remix to his 2020 collaboration with Chris Brown, "Go Crazy", which peaked at No. 5 on Billboard Hot 100. Featuring Future, Lil Durk and Mulatto, the new version of the track has racked up millions of streams and may surpass the milestone held by its original version.

You can share this post!

Yaya Mayweather Called 'Mentally Challenged' for Unsafely Holding Her Baby Aboard a Yacht

Tekashi69's Baby Mama Rants About Daughter Getting Insults and Threats Due to His Online Antics
Related Posts
Young Thug Challenges Lil Wayne for 'Verzuz' Rap Battle

Young Thug Challenges Lil Wayne for 'Verzuz' Rap Battle

Young Thug Dragged on Twitter After Claiming to Have More 'Stadium Anthems' Than Jay-Z

Young Thug Dragged on Twitter After Claiming to Have More 'Stadium Anthems' Than Jay-Z

Young Thug Denies Girlfriend Jerrika Karlae's Abuse Allegation Is About Him

Young Thug Denies Girlfriend Jerrika Karlae's Abuse Allegation Is About Him

Young Thug's Daughter Says She'll Introduce Herself as 'City Girl' at School

Young Thug's Daughter Says She'll Introduce Herself as 'City Girl' at School

Most Read
Yaya Mayweather Called 'Mentally Challenged' for Unsafely Holding Her Baby Aboard a Yacht
Celebrity

Yaya Mayweather Called 'Mentally Challenged' for Unsafely Holding Her Baby Aboard a Yacht

Tim McGraw's Private Island in Bahamas Put on Sale

Tim McGraw's Private Island in Bahamas Put on Sale

LaKeith Stanfield Sparks Concern Anew After Brandishing Gun in TikTok Video

LaKeith Stanfield Sparks Concern Anew After Brandishing Gun in TikTok Video

Celebrities Who Lost Parents in Tragic Deaths

Celebrities Who Lost Parents in Tragic Deaths

Elton John Compares Olly Alexander to Freddie Mercury

Elton John Compares Olly Alexander to Freddie Mercury

HoneyKomb Brazy Clarifies Manner of Grandparents' Tragic Deaths

HoneyKomb Brazy Clarifies Manner of Grandparents' Tragic Deaths

Wilmer Valderrama Introduces Baby Girl Through 'Straight Out of Heaven' Announcement Post

Wilmer Valderrama Introduces Baby Girl Through 'Straight Out of Heaven' Announcement Post

Demi Lovato Couldn't Say No Despite Her Fear When She's Invited to Go Skydiving by Her Date

Demi Lovato Couldn't Say No Despite Her Fear When She's Invited to Go Skydiving by Her Date

Hilary Duff Hit With Lawsuit by Photographer She Confronted for Taking Pics of Her Kids in Park

Hilary Duff Hit With Lawsuit by Photographer She Confronted for Taking Pics of Her Kids in Park

NFL Star Patrick Mahomes Is First-Time Father After Welcoming First Child With Fiancee

NFL Star Patrick Mahomes Is First-Time Father After Welcoming First Child With Fiancee

Nadine Coyle Denies Getting Back Together With Baby Daddy Jason Bell

Nadine Coyle Denies Getting Back Together With Baby Daddy Jason Bell

Shoots Fired During Roddy Ricch and 42 Dugg's Music Video Filming Leave 3 People Injured

Shoots Fired During Roddy Ricch and 42 Dugg's Music Video Filming Leave 3 People Injured

Tekashi69's Baby Mama Rants About Daughter Getting Insults and Threats Due to His Online Antics

Tekashi69's Baby Mama Rants About Daughter Getting Insults and Threats Due to His Online Antics