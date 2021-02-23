 
 

Olivia Munn Makes Changes to Her Diet After Diagnosed With Fibromyalgia

The 'X-Men: Apocalypse' star reveals that she learned her diagnosis after 'going through a lot of different ailments for years and not knowing what was happening.'

  • Feb 23, 2021

AceShowbiz - Olivia Munn has the first-hand experience on how to live with autoimmune disorder. Two years after being diagnosed with fibromyalgia, the "X-Men: Apocalypse" star divulged that the condition that causes widespread muscle pain, fatigue and sleep and memory issues has forced her to make changes to her diet.

The 40-year-old beauty opened up about her health issue in an interview with PEOPLE. "I wasn't really sure what was going on with me," she claimed before spilling on what she went through prior to the diagnosis. "I was going through a lot of different ailments for years and not knowing what was happening."

Having had the help of five doctors from UCLA to learn about her issue, Olivia shared, "I had to change my wellness routine pretty significantly." She then added, "I had to be super thoughtful about what I put into my body. I had to start eating gluten-free, dairy-free and sugar-free - I had to cut out a lot of things that I was used to having every day and things that I really loved."

"If you can imagine getting diagnosed with an autoimmune disorder and then the very next day flying to Italy to film for a month and being told you can't have any sugar, any dairy, any gluten," she further recalled. "This was literally the next day. I was like, 'Are you kidding me?' "

Still, Olivia followed doctors' suggestions to prevent her condition from getting worse. "My situation was at a place where it was like, 'You're either going to go down a path where you're going to get multiple autoimmune diseases, or you have to stop now and we can try to get you better,' " she said. "It was like, 'These are your choices.' And so I had no choice, I was feeling so bad. I had to really listen to the doctor's orders and cut all these things out."

The "Love Wedding Repeat" actress went on to spill "interesting" advice from one of her doctors. "He said, 'You need to really work on your gut health, but the most important thing I can tell you is that whatever you eat, you need to really love it. It's not just about eating the healthy things and you're not liking it. You have to find what you love to eat and drink because that will make a difference,' " she quoted her doctor as saying.

" 'Because all the research has shown that when you're happy, you create chemicals that are good for your whole body and your gut health as well. When you are unhappy and you're doing things that you don't like, you're eating things you don't like, you will create other things in your body that are not good for you. In order to keep yourself healthy, you have to find things that you enjoy,' " she continued. "That was so impactful for me."

Olivia insisted that she is now focusing on maintaining a happy diet by eliminating food that can affect her health problem. "It's under control as long as I continue to work out and as long as I eat healthy and stick to the restrictions and meditate," she pointed out. "Those are the really important things."

