'Bachelorette' Star Clare Crawley Locking Lips With Dale Moss in PDA-Packed Date Amid Reunion Rumors
The former engaged couple appears to confirm their reunion rumors during their PDA-packed date in a Florida beach, where they are photographed sharing a passionate kiss.

  • Feb 23, 2021

AceShowbiz - "The Bachelorette" alum Clare Crawley is officially back together with ex-fiance Dale Moss. The pair appeared to confirm their reunion rumors during their PDA-packed date in a Florida beach, where they were photographed sharing a passionate kiss.

In some photos obtained by the Daily Mail, the couple was seen holding hands while taking a stroll along the beach on Sunday, February 21. At one point during the date, the lovebirds didn't hesitate to show PDA as they kissed.

For the outing, the California native opted to dress in a black bikini that she paired with a white cover-up. As for the former football player, he donned brown swim trunks while going topless.

The couple first sparked reconciliation rumors after they were snapped reuniting in Florida only 3 weeks after their split. In a video that circulated online, Clare and Dale were seen walking side by side as they crossed the street in Venice on February 16. They followed up their outing by heading to Nokomo's Sunset Hut in Nokomis.

They reportedly stayed by the bar for about 45 minutes. An eyewitness also claimed that the hairstylist and the former athlete shared a hug a few times before leaving together as they walked down the waterfront.

Dale announced their breakup on January 19, writing on Instagram, "I wanted to share with you all that Clare and I have decided to go our separate ways." Later in Instagram Story, he shared that "there's no one person to blame in this situation," adding, "Like every relationship, we've had our ups and downs and have gone through our things, but the statements that have come out didn't come out of nowhere."

In response to his statement at the time, Clare admitted that she "needed some time to really digest this." She went on sharing, "Speaking for myself, my intentions with this relationship have always been very clear, so the truth is I am crushed. This was not what I expected or hoped for and am still trying to process this."

