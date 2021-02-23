 
 

Lucy Hale Goes Casual for Coffee Run After Being Caught on Camera Locking Lips With Skeet Ulrich

The former 'Pretty Little Liars' star sparks romance rumors with the 'Riverdale' actor after the two were spotted enjoying a PDA-filled lunch date in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 21.

AceShowbiz - Lucy Hale enjoyed some solo time in the midst of swirling speculations about her possible romance with Skeet Ulrich. Just one day after she was caught on camera locking lips with the "Riverdale" actor, the former "Pretty Little Liars" star went casual for a coffee run in Los Angeles, California.

On Monday morning, February 22, the 31-year-old beauty was captured stepping out to grab Starbucks coffee. In several snaps obtained by Daily Mail, she looked comfortable in a blue T-shirt with thick white stripes running across her shoulder, a pair of black trousers, a pair of Vans shoes, dark sunglasses, necklaces and a black face mask.

One day prior, Lucy was spotted enjoying a PDA-filled lunch date with Skeet in Los Angeles. A video put out by Page Six saw her sharing a kiss with the 51-year-old hunk while they were waiting for their food at the Sweet Butter Cafe. They were also seen engaging in a conversation during the meal.

One of the pictures taken during the Sunday outing displayed the possible new couple playfully holding each other's hands. Another snapshot, meanwhile, saw the "Law & Order: Los Angeles" alum wrapping his arms around his rumored new flame.

For this particular outing, Lucy wore a white tank top underneath an ivory jacket, and paired them with jeans. Her companion, in the meantime, donned a black long-sleeved top with jeans. The two of them completed their looks with sunglasses and face masks.

The duo were likely to have met when they were involved in The CW's "Riverdale" and its spin-off, "Katy Keene". The father of two portrayed Forsythe Pendleton Jones II on "Riverdale" up until season 4, while the actress led the cast ensemble of "Katy Keene".

Before dating Skeet, Lucy was linked romantically to Colton Underwood. However, the season 23 star of "The Bachelor" was quick to shut down the rumors in mid-August 2020, stating that he was single at that time.

As for Skeet, the father of 19-year-old twins, Jakob and Naiia, was previously married to Georgina Cates from 1997 to 2005. His second marriage to Amelia Jackson-Gray lasted around three years from 2012 to 2015. He was also briefly engaged to Rose Costa from 2016 to 2017.

