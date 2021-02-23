Xzibit's Wife Files for Divorce After 20 Years Together

WENN/La Niece Celebrity

Krista Joiner, who had been dating the rapper since 2001 before marrying him in 2014, has filed a divorce petition against the former 'Pimp My Ride' host.

AceShowbiz - Xzibit's marriage is crumbling apart. After 20 years together, his wife Krista Joiner is ready to walk away from their relationship as she has filed for divorce against her rapper husband.

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, Krista filed the divorce petition against the 46-year-old star, whose real name is Alvin Nathaniel Joiner, in Los Angeles Superior Court. She filed the papers on Monday morning, February 22, TMZ reports.

Other details, including whether or not Krista is asking her estranged husband for spousal or child support, are currently not available. The available records also do not state if the couple signed a prenuptial agreement.

Xzibit and Krista reportedly began dating in 2001, before he was headed for a nationwide tour. Early in their relationship, he feared the tour would end their romance, but their relationship managed to overcome the challenges, including his financial issues when he owed more than $900,000 in back taxes in 2010.

They tied the knot in November 2014 in Laguna Beach, California. Just a day after their wedding, the former "Pimp My Ride" host made headlines not for their nuptials, but because he was arrested for driving under the influence. It appeared that he got carried away while partying it up at the St. Regis Monarch Beach. It's unclear if Krista was in the car with her then-new husband at the time of arrest.

Xzibit and Krista went on to have two children together, Xavier and Gatlyn. Xavier, however, was born prematurely on May 15, 2008 and died eleven days after he was born. Gatlyn, meanwhile, is 10 years old, so there will likely be custody and child support issues to work out before the divorce is finalized. Xzibit also has another son, Tremaine Joiner (born June 8, 1995), from a previous relationship.

Xzibit has not released a statement on his separation from his wife.