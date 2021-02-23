 
 

Xzibit's Wife Files for Divorce After 20 Years Together

Xzibit's Wife Files for Divorce After 20 Years Together
WENN/La Niece
Celebrity

Krista Joiner, who had been dating the rapper since 2001 before marrying him in 2014, has filed a divorce petition against the former 'Pimp My Ride' host.

  • Feb 23, 2021

AceShowbiz - Xzibit's marriage is crumbling apart. After 20 years together, his wife Krista Joiner is ready to walk away from their relationship as she has filed for divorce against her rapper husband.

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, Krista filed the divorce petition against the 46-year-old star, whose real name is Alvin Nathaniel Joiner, in Los Angeles Superior Court. She filed the papers on Monday morning, February 22, TMZ reports.

Other details, including whether or not Krista is asking her estranged husband for spousal or child support, are currently not available. The available records also do not state if the couple signed a prenuptial agreement.

  See also...

Xzibit and Krista reportedly began dating in 2001, before he was headed for a nationwide tour. Early in their relationship, he feared the tour would end their romance, but their relationship managed to overcome the challenges, including his financial issues when he owed more than $900,000 in back taxes in 2010.

They tied the knot in November 2014 in Laguna Beach, California. Just a day after their wedding, the former "Pimp My Ride" host made headlines not for their nuptials, but because he was arrested for driving under the influence. It appeared that he got carried away while partying it up at the St. Regis Monarch Beach. It's unclear if Krista was in the car with her then-new husband at the time of arrest.

Xzibit and Krista went on to have two children together, Xavier and Gatlyn. Xavier, however, was born prematurely on May 15, 2008 and died eleven days after he was born. Gatlyn, meanwhile, is 10 years old, so there will likely be custody and child support issues to work out before the divorce is finalized. Xzibit also has another son, Tremaine Joiner (born June 8, 1995), from a previous relationship.

Xzibit has not released a statement on his separation from his wife.

You can share this post!

Zack Snyder Dedicates His 'Justice League' Super Cut to Late Daughter Following Her Suicide

'Bachelorette' Star Clare Crawley Locking Lips With Dale Moss in PDA-Packed Date Amid Reunion Rumors
Related Posts
Xzibit Finally Pays Off $233K Taxes

Xzibit Finally Pays Off $233K Taxes

Most Read
Tim McGraw's Private Island in Bahamas Put on Sale
Celebrity

Tim McGraw's Private Island in Bahamas Put on Sale

Celebrities Who Lost Parents in Tragic Deaths

Celebrities Who Lost Parents in Tragic Deaths

Shanna Moakler 'Happy' for Travis Barker's Romance With Kourtney Kardashian Despite Apparent Diss

Shanna Moakler 'Happy' for Travis Barker's Romance With Kourtney Kardashian Despite Apparent Diss

Elton John Compares Olly Alexander to Freddie Mercury

Elton John Compares Olly Alexander to Freddie Mercury

LaKeith Stanfield Sparks Concern Anew After Brandishing Gun in TikTok Video

LaKeith Stanfield Sparks Concern Anew After Brandishing Gun in TikTok Video

Jaime King Congratulates Estranged Husband on Baby's Arrival Despite Finding It 'a Big Shock'

Jaime King Congratulates Estranged Husband on Baby's Arrival Despite Finding It 'a Big Shock'

Hillary Clinton Slams Ted Cruz for Leaving Dog in Freezing Texas Home During Cancun Trip

Hillary Clinton Slams Ted Cruz for Leaving Dog in Freezing Texas Home During Cancun Trip

HoneyKomb Brazy Clarifies Manner of Grandparents' Tragic Deaths

HoneyKomb Brazy Clarifies Manner of Grandparents' Tragic Deaths

Hilary Duff Hit With Lawsuit by Photographer She Confronted for Taking Pics of Her Kids in Park

Hilary Duff Hit With Lawsuit by Photographer She Confronted for Taking Pics of Her Kids in Park

Armie Hammer's Ex Paige Lorenze Accuses Him of Skin Branding

Armie Hammer's Ex Paige Lorenze Accuses Him of Skin Branding

Katy Perry Reminds Pregnant Halsey She Is 'About to Perform Real Miracle'

Katy Perry Reminds Pregnant Halsey She Is 'About to Perform Real Miracle'

Nadine Coyle Denies Getting Back Together With Baby Daddy Jason Bell

Nadine Coyle Denies Getting Back Together With Baby Daddy Jason Bell

Shoots Fired During Roddy Ricch and 42 Dugg's Music Video Filming Leave 3 People Injured

Shoots Fired During Roddy Ricch and 42 Dugg's Music Video Filming Leave 3 People Injured