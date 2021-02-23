 
 

'Ray Donovan' Star Seeking Help for Mental Health Issues After Meltdown Following Arrest

'Ray Donovan' Star Seeking Help for Mental Health Issues After Meltdown Following Arrest
Facebook
Celebrity

Octavius Johnson is seeking treatment for mental health problems after he reportedly had a meltdown at the police station following his arrest in Los Angeles.

  • Feb 23, 2021

AceShowbiz - Actor Octavius Johnson is seeking professional help for mental health problems following a run-in with police.

The "Ray Donovan" castmember was initially arrested for assault with a deadly weapon and resisting arrest following a recent incident in which he is accused of hurling a fire extinguisher at a female jogger in Los Angeles.

Prosecutors rejected the case due to a lack of evidence and an uncooperative witness, but he is still facing possible legal repercussions for misdemeanour vandalism, after allegedly bashing a phone inside the holding cell at Burbank Police Department, where he had been booked for the assault claim.

The actor's manager, Danny Estrada, reveals the incidents are likely linked to personal problems Johnson has been dealing with of late, for which he is undergoing treatment.

  See also...

Estrada tells TMZ, "Octavius has been dealing with mental health issues and is currently getting the help he needs."

Octavius Johnson played Marvin Gaye Washington on the Showtime drama series "Ray Donovan" which concluded last year. He's grateful for being able to learn from his co-stars while on the set.

"I sat down with Jon Voight last season," he said in a 2014 interview. "We were filming the party episode and during a break, got to sit down with him and know him. He told me that this is the best education you can get just working and having the experience."

"The first day I met Pooch Hall, he hit me with some knowledge about switching the game from BET to Showtime. He gave me some insight and background on that experience which was helpful," he continued.

You can share this post!

Daft Punk Call It Quits After 28 Years
Most Read
Elton John Slimming Down During Covid-19 Pandemic
Celebrity

Elton John Slimming Down During Covid-19 Pandemic

Joe Biden's Brother Seen Maskless at Floyd Mayweather's Extravagant Birthday Party Amid Pandemic

Joe Biden's Brother Seen Maskless at Floyd Mayweather's Extravagant Birthday Party Amid Pandemic

Megan Thee Stallion Defends Beau Pardison Fontaine Amid Concerns Over Alleged Fight Video

Megan Thee Stallion Defends Beau Pardison Fontaine Amid Concerns Over Alleged Fight Video

Internet Finds Megan Thee Stallion's Self-Edited Magazine Pictures 'Bland'

Internet Finds Megan Thee Stallion's Self-Edited Magazine Pictures 'Bland'

Natti Natasha Strips Off to Bare Baby Bump as She's Pregnant With First Child

Natti Natasha Strips Off to Bare Baby Bump as She's Pregnant With First Child

Celebrities Who Lost Parents in Tragic Deaths

Celebrities Who Lost Parents in Tragic Deaths

Tim McGraw's Private Island in Bahamas Put on Sale

Tim McGraw's Private Island in Bahamas Put on Sale

Shanna Moakler 'Happy' for Travis Barker's Romance With Kourtney Kardashian Despite Apparent Diss

Shanna Moakler 'Happy' for Travis Barker's Romance With Kourtney Kardashian Despite Apparent Diss

Elton John Compares Olly Alexander to Freddie Mercury

Elton John Compares Olly Alexander to Freddie Mercury

Kanye West Seeing Counselors and Advisors to Cope With Kim Kardashian's Divorce Filing

Kanye West Seeing Counselors and Advisors to Cope With Kim Kardashian's Divorce Filing

Tessica Brown Denies Rumors of Her Suing Gorilla Glue After Viral Hair Mishap

Tessica Brown Denies Rumors of Her Suing Gorilla Glue After Viral Hair Mishap

Jaime King Congratulates Estranged Husband on Baby's Arrival Despite Finding It 'a Big Shock'

Jaime King Congratulates Estranged Husband on Baby's Arrival Despite Finding It 'a Big Shock'

Hillary Clinton Slams Ted Cruz for Leaving Dog in Freezing Texas Home During Cancun Trip

Hillary Clinton Slams Ted Cruz for Leaving Dog in Freezing Texas Home During Cancun Trip