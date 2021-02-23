'Ray Donovan' Star Seeking Help for Mental Health Issues After Meltdown Following Arrest

Facebook Celebrity

Octavius Johnson is seeking treatment for mental health problems after he reportedly had a meltdown at the police station following his arrest in Los Angeles.

AceShowbiz - Actor Octavius Johnson is seeking professional help for mental health problems following a run-in with police.

The "Ray Donovan" castmember was initially arrested for assault with a deadly weapon and resisting arrest following a recent incident in which he is accused of hurling a fire extinguisher at a female jogger in Los Angeles.

Prosecutors rejected the case due to a lack of evidence and an uncooperative witness, but he is still facing possible legal repercussions for misdemeanour vandalism, after allegedly bashing a phone inside the holding cell at Burbank Police Department, where he had been booked for the assault claim.

The actor's manager, Danny Estrada, reveals the incidents are likely linked to personal problems Johnson has been dealing with of late, for which he is undergoing treatment.

Estrada tells TMZ, "Octavius has been dealing with mental health issues and is currently getting the help he needs."

Octavius Johnson played Marvin Gaye Washington on the Showtime drama series "Ray Donovan" which concluded last year. He's grateful for being able to learn from his co-stars while on the set.

"I sat down with Jon Voight last season," he said in a 2014 interview. "We were filming the party episode and during a break, got to sit down with him and know him. He told me that this is the best education you can get just working and having the experience."

"The first day I met Pooch Hall, he hit me with some knowledge about switching the game from BET to Showtime. He gave me some insight and background on that experience which was helpful," he continued.