 
 

Daniel Kaluuya Unsure If He Will Be Back for 'Black Panther 2'

Daniel Kaluuya Unsure If He Will Be Back for 'Black Panther 2'
Walt Disney Pictures
Movie

The 'Get Out' actor says he still hasn't signed on for the upcoming 'Black Panther' sequel which is expected to retire the titular character played by the late Chadwick Boseman.

  • Feb 23, 2021

AceShowbiz - Daniel Kaluuya is uncertain about whether he will appear in the "Black Panther" sequel.

The 31-year-old actor played the role of W'Kabi in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) blockbuster – the best friend of the late Chadwick Boseman's titular hero T'Challa - and is satisfied to do "whatever the story needs" in Ryan Coogler's project.

Asked about a role in the sequel, Daniel told journalist Jemele Hill on her podcast "Jemele Hill Is Unbothered", "I have no idea. I speak to Ryan, I'm not gonna go, 'Yo (put me in the movie).' He's living his life and working hard."

"Whatever the story needs, you know? That (first movie) was a moment for us, and I don't want to go like, 'I'm trying to be in it just because I want it.' It's for us, I'm a fan."

  See also...

He added to Jemele Hill, "I'm that kind of person if the story and the piece is better without me, I'm like, 'Yo, I'm gonna watch this', because I really wanna watch it. And if I'm in it and I'm able to serve it, then I'm in it. And I just stay in that position."

Daniel also admits the absence of Chadwick - who tragically passed away from cancer in August 2020 - is "going to be a huge loss" for the movie.

The "Get Out" star explained, "He was the centre. He was the glue. It's going to be a huge loss. That's going to be felt, you know?"

"But I feel the way, when I've spoken to people part of the cast and the energy and the character of everyone, everyone is ready to honour what he gave in that moment. We can't even put our head around what he gave in that moment, to us and to everyone. So I feel everyone's ready to honour him and suit up, but the loss is unquantifiable."

You can share this post!

Daft Punk Call It Quits After 28 Years

'Ray Donovan' Star Seeking Help for Mental Health Issues After Meltdown Following Arrest
Related Posts
'Black Panther 2' to Explore Other Characters and Different Subcultures

'Black Panther 2' to Explore Other Characters and Different Subcultures

Marvel May Pass the Baton to M'Baku in 'Black Panther' Sequel

Marvel May Pass the Baton to M'Baku in 'Black Panther' Sequel

Rihanna Rumored Joining 'Black Panther 2' Cast

Rihanna Rumored Joining 'Black Panther 2' Cast

'Black Panther' Sequel Gets Start Date, Finds Its Villain

'Black Panther' Sequel Gets Start Date, Finds Its Villain

Most Read
Kate Hudson Understands Criticisms Over Her Autism Movie but Insists Lots of Love Was Put Into Film
Movie

Kate Hudson Understands Criticisms Over Her Autism Movie but Insists Lots of Love Was Put Into Film

The Flash Movie Casts 'The Young and the Restless' Star as First Latina Supergirl

The Flash Movie Casts 'The Young and the Restless' Star as First Latina Supergirl

Leslie Mann Couldn't Remember Her Lines as She's Sweaty Mess When Filming With Judi Dench

Leslie Mann Couldn't Remember Her Lines as She's Sweaty Mess When Filming With Judi Dench

Cameron Diaz Has No Plan to Return to Acting While Daughter Is Still Young

Cameron Diaz Has No Plan to Return to Acting While Daughter Is Still Young

Courtney Love Blames #MeToo Moments for Her Short-Lived Acting Career

Courtney Love Blames #MeToo Moments for Her Short-Lived Acting Career

Daisy Ridley Cast for 'Marsh King's Daughter' and Michael Caine Tapped for 'Great Escaper'

Daisy Ridley Cast for 'Marsh King's Daughter' and Michael Caine Tapped for 'Great Escaper'

Michael Caine to Reunite With Glenda Jackson on 'The Great Escaper'

Michael Caine to Reunite With Glenda Jackson on 'The Great Escaper'

Kerry Washington and Charlize Theron Join Paul Feig's 'School for Good and Evil'

Kerry Washington and Charlize Theron Join Paul Feig's 'School for Good and Evil'

Tahar Rahim Tortured for Real in True-Story Movie 'The Mauritanian' With Jodie Foster

Tahar Rahim Tortured for Real in True-Story Movie 'The Mauritanian' With Jodie Foster

Jennifer Lawrence Rumored to Join 'Fantastic Four' Reboot

Jennifer Lawrence Rumored to Join 'Fantastic Four' Reboot

Brett Ratner's Planned Hollywood Comeback Met With Severe Criticism From Time's Up

Brett Ratner's Planned Hollywood Comeback Met With Severe Criticism From Time's Up

Anne Hathaway Uncovers She Was 'Ninth Choice' for Andy Sachs in 'The Devil Wears Prada'

Anne Hathaway Uncovers She Was 'Ninth Choice' for Andy Sachs in 'The Devil Wears Prada'

Daniel Kaluuya Unsure If He Will Be Back for 'Black Panther 2'

Daniel Kaluuya Unsure If He Will Be Back for 'Black Panther 2'