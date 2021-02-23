Daniel Kaluuya Unsure If He Will Be Back for 'Black Panther 2'

Walt Disney Pictures Movie

The 'Get Out' actor says he still hasn't signed on for the upcoming 'Black Panther' sequel which is expected to retire the titular character played by the late Chadwick Boseman.

AceShowbiz - Daniel Kaluuya is uncertain about whether he will appear in the "Black Panther" sequel.

The 31-year-old actor played the role of W'Kabi in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) blockbuster – the best friend of the late Chadwick Boseman's titular hero T'Challa - and is satisfied to do "whatever the story needs" in Ryan Coogler's project.

Asked about a role in the sequel, Daniel told journalist Jemele Hill on her podcast "Jemele Hill Is Unbothered", "I have no idea. I speak to Ryan, I'm not gonna go, 'Yo (put me in the movie).' He's living his life and working hard."

"Whatever the story needs, you know? That (first movie) was a moment for us, and I don't want to go like, 'I'm trying to be in it just because I want it.' It's for us, I'm a fan."

He added to Jemele Hill, "I'm that kind of person if the story and the piece is better without me, I'm like, 'Yo, I'm gonna watch this', because I really wanna watch it. And if I'm in it and I'm able to serve it, then I'm in it. And I just stay in that position."

Daniel also admits the absence of Chadwick - who tragically passed away from cancer in August 2020 - is "going to be a huge loss" for the movie.

The "Get Out" star explained, "He was the centre. He was the glue. It's going to be a huge loss. That's going to be felt, you know?"

"But I feel the way, when I've spoken to people part of the cast and the energy and the character of everyone, everyone is ready to honour what he gave in that moment. We can't even put our head around what he gave in that moment, to us and to everyone. So I feel everyone's ready to honour him and suit up, but the loss is unquantifiable."