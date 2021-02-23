6ix9ine Involved in Heated Argument With Lil Reese and 600 Breezy Over King Von

Instagram Music

This arrives after the 24-year-old 'TROLLZ' spitter released his new track 'ZAZA', in which he disses Lil Durk who lost his friend Von in a shooting accident back in November 2020.

AceShowbiz - Tekashi69 (6ix9ine) had a heated online spat with fellow rappers Lil Reese and 600 Breezy during his Instagram Live session on Saturday, February 20. The argument started after the "GOOBA" spitter made some offensive comments about late rapper King Von, who was gunned down last November at an Atlanta nightclub.

Tekashi enraged Reese and 600 after he pointed out the alleged double standards for him and other rappers before defending himself for taunting Von. Reese first caught wind of it and entered the Brooklyn star's Live and that was when things got heated. At one point during the Live session, Reese even flashed his gun to an unbothered Tekashi.

Instead, Tekashi asked him why he wasn't that confident when he was attacked in 2019. That prompted some of the latter's folks to join him in and blast the "TROLLZ" rapper, saying that he was "too internet" and "too disrespectful." Still, Tekashi insisted that he didn't see why speaking on Von was wrong when Lil Durk did the same. "Hold on. So when y'all dissin' Tooka, it's not disrespectful? N***a s***ted on himself, wanna pull out a gun on IG Live …," Tekashi argued.

Further making things escalated was Chicago rapper 600 who also hoped on the Live, slamming Tekashi for disrespecting Von. "You gonna die when I see you, respectfully. I'm not [Meek Mill], n***a. And you gotta move around with security 'cause you a b***h. You gotta move around with security 'cause you a h** n***a," he told Tekashi. "Real street n****s don't move with security guards … You gonna die n***a … Your security guards better be strapped, all that. You police, fed-a** n***a."

This arrives after 6ix9ine released his new track "ZAZA", in which he dissed Durk. "You ain't killed s**t, you let your man's die," he raps on the song, which music video featured him trolling Meek over their verbal altercation a few days ago. "They killed your cousin and your man and you still ain't do s**t."