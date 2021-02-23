 
 

6ix9ine Involved in Heated Argument With Lil Reese and 600 Breezy Over King Von

6ix9ine Involved in Heated Argument With Lil Reese and 600 Breezy Over King Von
Instagram
Music

This arrives after the 24-year-old 'TROLLZ' spitter released his new track 'ZAZA', in which he disses Lil Durk who lost his friend Von in a shooting accident back in November 2020.

  • Feb 23, 2021

AceShowbiz - Tekashi69 (6ix9ine) had a heated online spat with fellow rappers Lil Reese and 600 Breezy during his Instagram Live session on Saturday, February 20. The argument started after the "GOOBA" spitter made some offensive comments about late rapper King Von, who was gunned down last November at an Atlanta nightclub.

Tekashi enraged Reese and 600 after he pointed out the alleged double standards for him and other rappers before defending himself for taunting Von. Reese first caught wind of it and entered the Brooklyn star's Live and that was when things got heated. At one point during the Live session, Reese even flashed his gun to an unbothered Tekashi.

  See also...

Instead, Tekashi asked him why he wasn't that confident when he was attacked in 2019. That prompted some of the latter's folks to join him in and blast the "TROLLZ" rapper, saying that he was "too internet" and "too disrespectful." Still, Tekashi insisted that he didn't see why speaking on Von was wrong when Lil Durk did the same. "Hold on. So when y'all dissin' Tooka, it's not disrespectful? N***a s***ted on himself, wanna pull out a gun on IG Live …," Tekashi argued.

Further making things escalated was Chicago rapper 600 who also hoped on the Live, slamming Tekashi for disrespecting Von. "You gonna die when I see you, respectfully. I'm not [Meek Mill], n***a. And you gotta move around with security 'cause you a b***h. You gotta move around with security 'cause you a h** n***a," he told Tekashi. "Real street n****s don't move with security guards … You gonna die n***a … Your security guards better be strapped, all that. You police, fed-a** n***a."

This arrives after 6ix9ine released his new track "ZAZA", in which he dissed Durk. "You ain't killed s**t, you let your man's die," he raps on the song, which music video featured him trolling Meek over their verbal altercation a few days ago. "They killed your cousin and your man and you still ain't do s**t."

You can share this post!

Video: Brooke Shields Learning to Walk Again After Breaking Her Femur

Gigi Hadid Treats Fans to New Pictures of Daughter Khai
Related Posts
6ix9ine Trolls Meek Mill by Inserting Video of Their Confrontation in 'ZAZA' Music Video

6ix9ine Trolls Meek Mill by Inserting Video of Their Confrontation in 'ZAZA' Music Video

6ix9ine's Lawyer Fires Back at Documentary Director for Calling Rapper 'Horrible Human Being'

6ix9ine's Lawyer Fires Back at Documentary Director for Calling Rapper 'Horrible Human Being'

6ix9ine Cleared of Armed Robbery Allegation, But Caught in Altercation

6ix9ine Cleared of Armed Robbery Allegation, But Caught in Altercation

6ix9ine's Ex Sara Molina Didn't Let Him Meet Daughter on Christmas

6ix9ine's Ex Sara Molina Didn't Let Him Meet Daughter on Christmas

Most Read
6ix9ine Trolls Meek Mill by Inserting Video of Their Confrontation in 'ZAZA' Music Video
Music

6ix9ine Trolls Meek Mill by Inserting Video of Their Confrontation in 'ZAZA' Music Video

Fela Kuti Takes Early Lead as Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Voting Begins

Fela Kuti Takes Early Lead as Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Voting Begins

Jesy Nelson Teases Solo Comeback as She Returns to Studio After Leaving Little Mix

Jesy Nelson Teases Solo Comeback as She Returns to Studio After Leaving Little Mix

Nipsey Hussle Planned Two More Albums Before Tragic Death

Nipsey Hussle Planned Two More Albums Before Tragic Death

Carrie Underwood to Join Cece Winans' Livestream, Madison Beer to Headline Her Own Virtual Gig

Carrie Underwood to Join Cece Winans' Livestream, Madison Beer to Headline Her Own Virtual Gig

Lana Del Rey Almost Gave Up Music After Tragic Death of Her Idol Amy Winehouse

Lana Del Rey Almost Gave Up Music After Tragic Death of Her Idol Amy Winehouse

SlowThai Takes Over Reign of U.K. Album Chart From Foo Fighters

SlowThai Takes Over Reign of U.K. Album Chart From Foo Fighters

Pete Townshend Has Amassed 'Pages and Pages of Draft Lyrics' for The Who's Next Album

Pete Townshend Has Amassed 'Pages and Pages of Draft Lyrics' for The Who's Next Album

Nick Cave and His Band Offer Over 100 Prizes to Raise Funds for Tour Crew Amid Covid-19 Pandemic

Nick Cave and His Band Offer Over 100 Prizes to Raise Funds for Tour Crew Amid Covid-19 Pandemic

HAIM Re-Release Third Album With Taylor Swift Collaboration

HAIM Re-Release Third Album With Taylor Swift Collaboration

DaBaby Reacts to Backlash Following Bizarre JoJo Siwa Diss in New Song

DaBaby Reacts to Backlash Following Bizarre JoJo Siwa Diss in New Song

Artist of the Week: Pooh Shiesty

Artist of the Week: Pooh Shiesty

Harry Styles Gets Candid About When He Created His Worst Music

Harry Styles Gets Candid About When He Created His Worst Music