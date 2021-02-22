Gina Carano Praises Pedro Pascal, Claims Disney Bullies Conservatives After 'Mandalorian' Firing

WENN/Tony Forte TV

In an interview for 'The Ben Shapiro Show', the former stuntwoman discusses her exit from the 'Star Wars' spin-off as well as the #FireGianCarano hashtag that went viral before Disney decided to cut ties with her.

AceShowbiz - Gina Carano has addressed her firing from "The Mandalorian" following her controversial social media posts. In an interview for "The Ben Shapiro Show", the former stuntwoman discussed her exit as well as the #FireGianCarano hashtag that went viral before Disney decided to cut ties with her.

"I'm not like you, I've never really been interested in politics," Carano told conservative commentator Shapiro. "And then as soon as I started seeing things happening, I guess in 2020, I started looking up, 'Well maybe the adults don't have it under control? And maybe I'm an adult now, and maybe I have a responsibility to pay attention.' "

In the interview, Carano was asked about fans calling out Disney for not firing co-star Pedro Pascal, who also made an offensive remark about Holocaust in a 2018 tweet. In the said tweet, the "Game of Thrones" alum compared undocumented children being confined in cages to Jews being locked away in concentration camps.

Of the actor, Carano said, "I adore Pedro. I adore him. I know he's said and done some hurtful things. I don't think posting anybody's number on social media is okay." She referred to the actor sharing Senator Ted Cruz's publicly listed office phone number on Twitter in early January. "But we had an agreement after we realized we were a little bit politically different. We had an agreement that, first and foremost, you're a human being. And you're my friend first," she added.

The actress also believed that both democrats and republicans were "trying to drag [them] apart." She went on to say, "That's what's been really crazy. You see these people [on one side] being so passionate and you see people [on the opposing side] being so passionate. I just love that we're both passionate. We think a little bit differently, I think, through our different experiences. I know that we both have misstepped on our tweets. We're not perfect. We're human beings. But he's not a bad human being. He's a sweet person."

Later in the sit-down, Carano accused Disney of "bullying" conservatives. "They've been all over me and they've been watching me like a hawk," she claimed. "And I'm watching people on the same production and they can say everything they want, and that's where I had a problem. I had a problem because I wasn't going along with the narrative."

The former MMA fighter shared that she "was prepared at any point to be let go because I've seen this happen to so many people." She added, "I've seen the looks on their faces. I've seen the bullying that takes place, and so when this started, they point their guns at you, and you know it's only a matter of time. I've seen it happen to so many people, and I just thought to myself, 'you're coming for me, I know you are.' They're making it very obvious through their employees who were coming for me, and so I was like, 'I'm going to go down swinging and I'm going to stay true to myself.' "

Adding that she's "not the only one that's ever been bullied" by Disney, Carado said, "I know that so deeply. I could share a story which would turn things around in the media but I can't because it would sell out a friend... Everyone is afraid of losing their job."