DaBaby Reacts to Backlash Following Bizarre JoJo Siwa Diss in New Song

Following DaBaby's clarification of the name-drop of the former child star, some Internet users jump to the 'Masterpiece' spitter's defense as one writes in an Instagram comment, 'Y'all just don't understand his word play.'

Feb 22, 2021

AceShowbiz - DaBaby released a new freestyle on Saturday, February 20 and he successfully confused fans as he appeared to diss former child star JoJo Siwa. Titled "Beatbox Freestyle", the song saw the "ROCKSTAR" spitter taking aim at the 17-year-old YouTube star.

"Turn me up, n***a gon' see why/ N***a, you a b***h, JoJo Siwa (B***h)," so he rapped in his version of Spotem Gottem's "Beatbox". While the rhyme matched perfectly, fans couldn't help but criticize DaBaby for the name-drop as blogger Perez Hilton wrote on Twitter, "DaBaby is disrespecting our queen #JoJoSiwa! Oh, hell no!!!."

A fan of the "Dance Moms" alum chimed in, "what kind of beef could DaBaby possibly have with JoJo Siwa." Someone else added, "Out of all the people on the INTERNET… jojo siwa…. girl wut?"

DaBaby apparently caught wind of the backlash and responded in a tweet. " I love Twitter bruh," so the rapper wrote alongside several laughing and crying emojis. "I 'Siwa' I'm not like the rest of you n****s."

In a follow-up tweet, DaBaby revealed that he had no hard feelings for the former child star and it was all love for her. "@itsjojosiwa my 3 year old princess is your number 1 fan. I bought her every product you have out. She think she you," he wrote on the blue bird app. "Don't let em trick you into thinking id ever have a problem with you. My word play just went over their heads. All love on my end shawty, Keep shinning!"

The hip-hop star continued to poke fun at his own word play as he added in a separate tweet, "I don't 'Siwa' they so mad either bae."

Following the clarification, some Internet users jumped to DaBaby's defense. "Y'all just don't understand his word play," one noted in an Instagram comment. "IT'S SAD THAT ARTIST HAVE TO EVEN EXPLAIN THEMSELVES. MY GOSH," another fan added. "Y'all definitely stretched it. The word play was obvious," someone chimed in.

JoJo, meanwhile, has yet to comment on the name-drop.