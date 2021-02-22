 
 

Harry Styles Gets Candid About When He Created His Worst Music

Harry Styles Gets Candid About When He Created His Worst Music
WENN/Instar
Music

When admitting that he has since learned to take a more laid back approach, the One Direction member claims to have found confidence as solo artist because of fans' warm welcome.

  • Feb 22, 2021

AceShowbiz - Pop star Harry Styles has learned not to try too hard when he's in the recording studio, because it often results in his "worst music".

The "Fine Line" hitmaker has learned to take a more laid back approach to creating new material in order to showcase his most authentic self.

He said, "I have always made my worst music when I'm trying the hardest and when it feels a little bit too easy and feels a bit safe and it's just like, 'Oh yeah, this is what people want'. I try to write music as a fan of music. I just don't really know how else to do it, I guess."

"Ultimately, everyone who works in music are just fans. Like, I'm just a fan of music and get to make some, so I try to make it from that perspective."

  See also...

Harry finally felt confidence as a solo artist when he was given a warm welcome by fans at his post-One Direction shows.

Speaking on SiriusXM, he added, "The confidence came after feeling accepted by the crowds. When I went out to do shows on my own, I was amazed people were coming to see me."

His music career aside, Harry recently made headlines for his relationship with Olivia Wilde. The "Don't Worry Darling" co-stars first sparked romance rumors when they were filmed attending his manager Jeffrey Azoff's wedding together over the weekend. In the clip published by Page Six, the pair walked and held hands at the venue which took place at San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito, California.

Prior to dating Harry, Olivia was engaged to comedian Jason Sudeikis, whom she shares two children with, for seven years. As for Harry, the musician was last linked romantically to several names including Camille Rowe, Taylor Swift and British presenter Caroline Flack.

You can share this post!

Ne-Yo Expecting Baby No. 5 After Reconciliation With Wife

Metallica's Livestream Performance at BlizzCon 2021 Gets Censored on Twitch
Related Posts
One Direction Fans Thrilled as They Believe Harry Styles and Niall Horan Reunite in L.A.

One Direction Fans Thrilled as They Believe Harry Styles and Niall Horan Reunite in L.A.

Harry Styles Packing on PDA With Olivia Wilde Amid Dating Rumors

Harry Styles Packing on PDA With Olivia Wilde Amid Dating Rumors

Fox News Host Under Fire for Criticizing Harry Styles' Gender-Neutral Style

Fox News Host Under Fire for Criticizing Harry Styles' Gender-Neutral Style

Harry Styles Reflects on His Solo Debut: I Was Scared to Get It Wrong

Harry Styles Reflects on His Solo Debut: I Was Scared to Get It Wrong

Most Read
6ix9ine Trolls Meek Mill by Inserting Video of Their Confrontation in 'ZAZA' Music Video
Music

6ix9ine Trolls Meek Mill by Inserting Video of Their Confrontation in 'ZAZA' Music Video

Post Malone Doesn't Hesitate to Say No to Idea of 6ix9ine Collab

Post Malone Doesn't Hesitate to Say No to Idea of 6ix9ine Collab

Fela Kuti Takes Early Lead as Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Voting Begins

Fela Kuti Takes Early Lead as Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Voting Begins

Meek Mill Calls Out 'Internet Antics' Following Backlash Over Kobe Bryant Lyric

Meek Mill Calls Out 'Internet Antics' Following Backlash Over Kobe Bryant Lyric

Nipsey Hussle Planned Two More Albums Before Tragic Death

Nipsey Hussle Planned Two More Albums Before Tragic Death

Jesy Nelson Teases Solo Comeback as She Returns to Studio After Leaving Little Mix

Jesy Nelson Teases Solo Comeback as She Returns to Studio After Leaving Little Mix

Carrie Underwood to Join Cece Winans' Livestream, Madison Beer to Headline Her Own Virtual Gig

Carrie Underwood to Join Cece Winans' Livestream, Madison Beer to Headline Her Own Virtual Gig

Lana Del Rey Almost Gave Up Music After Tragic Death of Her Idol Amy Winehouse

Lana Del Rey Almost Gave Up Music After Tragic Death of Her Idol Amy Winehouse

HAIM Releases Remix of 'Gasoline' Featuring Taylor Swift

HAIM Releases Remix of 'Gasoline' Featuring Taylor Swift

Bad Bunny Tops 2021 Premio Lo Nuestro Awards With Seven Prizes

Bad Bunny Tops 2021 Premio Lo Nuestro Awards With Seven Prizes

Pete Townshend Has Amassed 'Pages and Pages of Draft Lyrics' for The Who's Next Album

Pete Townshend Has Amassed 'Pages and Pages of Draft Lyrics' for The Who's Next Album

SlowThai Takes Over Reign of U.K. Album Chart From Foo Fighters

SlowThai Takes Over Reign of U.K. Album Chart From Foo Fighters

Nick Cave and His Band Offer Over 100 Prizes to Raise Funds for Tour Crew Amid Covid-19 Pandemic

Nick Cave and His Band Offer Over 100 Prizes to Raise Funds for Tour Crew Amid Covid-19 Pandemic