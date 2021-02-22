Harry Styles Gets Candid About When He Created His Worst Music

WENN/Instar Music

When admitting that he has since learned to take a more laid back approach, the One Direction member claims to have found confidence as solo artist because of fans' warm welcome.

Feb 22, 2021

AceShowbiz - Pop star Harry Styles has learned not to try too hard when he's in the recording studio, because it often results in his "worst music".

The "Fine Line" hitmaker has learned to take a more laid back approach to creating new material in order to showcase his most authentic self.

He said, "I have always made my worst music when I'm trying the hardest and when it feels a little bit too easy and feels a bit safe and it's just like, 'Oh yeah, this is what people want'. I try to write music as a fan of music. I just don't really know how else to do it, I guess."

"Ultimately, everyone who works in music are just fans. Like, I'm just a fan of music and get to make some, so I try to make it from that perspective."

Harry finally felt confidence as a solo artist when he was given a warm welcome by fans at his post-One Direction shows.

Speaking on SiriusXM, he added, "The confidence came after feeling accepted by the crowds. When I went out to do shows on my own, I was amazed people were coming to see me."

His music career aside, Harry recently made headlines for his relationship with Olivia Wilde. The "Don't Worry Darling" co-stars first sparked romance rumors when they were filmed attending his manager Jeffrey Azoff's wedding together over the weekend. In the clip published by Page Six, the pair walked and held hands at the venue which took place at San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito, California.

Prior to dating Harry, Olivia was engaged to comedian Jason Sudeikis, whom she shares two children with, for seven years. As for Harry, the musician was last linked romantically to several names including Camille Rowe, Taylor Swift and British presenter Caroline Flack.