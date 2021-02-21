 
 

Talib Kweli Served With Divorce Papers by Wife

The Black Star member has been slapped with divorce papers as his wife DJ Eque filed legal papers in Los Angeles to end their marriage after more than a decade.

AceShowbiz - Rapper Talib Kweli's wife has filed for divorce.

DJ Eque filed papers in a Los Angeles court on Friday (19Feb21), according to TMZ.

The estranged couple wed in May 2009, with guests at the Bel-Air ceremony including Talib's hip-hop peers Queen Latifah and Questlove.

However, the pair's relationship hit a rocky patch 19 months later when Talib and Eque were kicked out of a New York club after the DJ reportedly became jealous of her man enjoying a friendly conversation with another woman and lost her cool.

The stars do not have any minor children together.

The divorce came six months after the rapper came to his own defense after a female on Twitter criticized him, along with several black hip-hop stars, for marrying "light-skinned" women.

He responded by tweeting at the woman hundreds of times for over two weeks and vowed to continue to tweet at her for the next 13 years.

The woman accused the rap star of harassment, claiming she received death threats from his followers. She also defended her remarks about his marriage, insisting her goal was to point out colorism.

Talib Kweli fired back, calling her "a liar." He explained, "I've never cyber harassed anyone in my life. I responded, on Twitter, to the lies that Maya posted about me. When you respond to someone who posts lies about you, that is not harassment."

The online war led to the suspension of his social media account. He later announced he quit Twitter "for the green pastures of Patreon."

