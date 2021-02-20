 
 

Armie Hammer's Ex Paige Lorenze Accuses Him of Skin Branding

The college student reveals that the 'Call Me by Your Name' actor carves the letter 'A' into her pubic bone on 'one of these high-protocol nights,' adding that his mom tells her about his 'demonic behavior.'

AceShowbiz - Another ex-girlfriend of actor Armie Hammer came forward with sexual abuse allegations leveled at him. Paige Lorenze, who used to date the "Call Me by Your Name" star for several months last year, claims in a new interview that he performed a skin branding on her without consent.

According to an excerpt of her interview with Dr. Oz this week which was shared by CBS on Friday, February 19, Paige reveals that he carved the letter "A" into her pubic bone on "one of these high-protocol nights." She details, "I was tied up and he basically looked over my body and said to me, 'Where should I put my initials on you?' "

Paige says that at the time, she "didn't really say anything. And then he just started to carve his initial into me." Claiming that she "was in a weak position" while "he was in a position of power," she goes on to recall, "He knew how uncomfortable it made me but I just said never no. And I think that kind of being coerced into things and we don't wanna say no and we don't wanna be undesirable. And I think consent is much more complicated than we think and I've learned that through this."

Another excerpt, which was published by TMZ, sees Dr. Oz asking Paige if she was bleeding from "an incision like that." Paige tells the host that "it was bleeding and he was licking it." She continues, "And I was thinking in my head-because, actually, my parents are doctors too-he was licking it and I was like, this is going to get infected. The mouth has so much bacteria in it and he was licking it, drinking kind of, like, the blood. And then, I basically just showered after and tried to clean it up as best as I could but it was definitely tough healing. It wasn't pretty and it did not heal easily."

The college student also claims that Armie's mom told her that the "Cars 3" actor "has demonic behaviors" and that "the devil was trying to take him." She adds, "I didn't grow up extremely religious, so that was a little bit out of touch for me, but I did get a feeling from her like she knew that he had a very, very dark side."

Armie has been receiving public backlash after his explicit messages, which hinted at his alleged cannibalism fantasy, leaked online in January. Additionally, multiple women came forward with abuse allegations against him. The actor, who decided to exit "Shotgun Wedding" amid the scandal, denied the accusations in a statement that read, "I'm not responding to these bulls**t claims but in light of the vicious and spurious online attacks against me, I cannot in good conscience now leave my children for four months to shoot a film in the Dominican Republic. Lionsgate is supporting me in this and I'm grateful to them for that."

