Travis Barker's Ex Shanna Moakler Appears to Diss Kourtney Kardashian After Confirmed Romance

Feb 18, 2021

AceShowbiz - Travis Barker's ex Shanna Moakler is apparently not a fan of his new girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian. Less than 24 hours after the new lovebirds made their relationship Instagram official, the actress/model appeared to shade the reality TV star.

Shanna didn't make the dissing remark on Kourtney herself, but her opinion on the mother of three was pretty obvious as she liked a shady comment in response to the couple's confirmed romance. "Shhhhiiiii that broad don't got nothin' on you. Travis downgraded big time," so read the comment on Shanna's Instagram post.

Needless to say, people didn't appreciate offensive remark, with one person responding, "There's no need to say that. Everyone is beautiful in their own way." Another advised, "How about we stop putting women against each other," while someone else hit back at the hater, "Kourtney is gorgeous like you should be judging. Not."

Shanna's reaction to Travis' newly-confirmed romance with Kourtney is surprising, considering how the trio used to be close when he was still with Shanna. The former Miss USA runner-up and the rocker's kids, Landon Asher Barker, 17, and Alabama Luella Barker, 15, have been hanging out with Kourtney and Scott Disick's children. Travis admitted in a 2017 interview that Landon and Alabama are "very close" with Kourtney's two older kids Mason, 11, and Penelope, 8.

Shanna and Travis tied the knot in October 2004, but they split in 2006 with him filing for divorce. Their relationship turned contentious at the time as the Blink-182 drummer posted negative comments about his then-estranged wife on his MySpace page following the "things in the press that Shanna was saying." He also criticized Shanna for throwing a divorce party. Their relationship later went on and off following the divorce filing, before their divorce was finalized in 2008.

As for Travis and Kourtney's relationship, the two had been friends for years before their dating rumors sparked anew in mid-January. After fueling the speculation with their Instagram posts and a PDA-filled date night earlier this month, the 41-year-old reality TV star confirmed they're an item with a picture showing her hand intertwined with the rocker's tattooed hand shared on Tuesday, February 16.