 
 

'RHOSLC' Star Mary Cosby Shocks Co-Stars for Saying Black Men Are 'Not My Taste'

When host Andy Cohen points out in 'The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' reunion that her husband, Robert Cosby, Sr., is a black man, the reality TV star argues, 'Well, he's white....'

  • Feb 20, 2021

AceShowbiz - "The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" star Mary Cosby clearly knows her taste in men as she says black men don't fall into the category. In the "RHOSLC" reunion, she was confronted over her alleged off-camera remarks in which she said, "If I go to a 7-11 and I see Black people, I go to a different 7-11."

In response to the confrontation, Mary shared, "I said I have a fear when guys are standing out in front of a convenience store…." When host Andy Cohen asked if she was specifically referring to black men, she replied, "I'm black. My son is black." She, however, added, "My taste of black guys, that's not my taste…," confirming that she did like white guys. The remarks surprised the other Housewives.

Andy then pointed out that her husband Robert Cosby, Sr., who previously got married to her late grandmother, is a black man. To that, Mary argued, "Well, he's white…yeah, I mean lighter…He's black but my preference is lighter guys…"

However, she appeared to attempt to rectify the situation by expressing remorse for her remarks. "I need to improve on the way I convey things and the way I say things can come across offensive," she admitted. "I think all colors of black are beautiful and I'm proud of it and I'm proud of my culture."

Fans quickly took to Internet to share their opinion on the comments. "Mary's issue is colorism. Anytime she refers 2 her hubby as 'white' when he's a lightskinned black man.. is a colorism issue. Sounds like an issue w/being black, or I'll say too dark. That reminds me of a slave mentality. & I'm pretty sure she was taught that by her grama. #RHSLC," someone wrote on Twitter.

"Mary has a black son and a black church taking black ppl money but don't dig black ppl," another viewer noted. Someone chimed in, "Mary has internal racism issues clearly...." Another colorism accusation leveled at her read, "Mary is DEFINITELY a colorist with a A LOT of internalized-anti blackness. That's why she sitting up there with her bleached skin and messy blonde wig. #RHOSLC."

