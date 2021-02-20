HoneyKomb Brazy Clarifies Manner of Grandparents' Tragic Deaths

Instagram Celebrity

The Alabama rapper sets things straight after reports swirled that his grandparents Lelia and Tony Lewis' house in Mobile was set on fire after they were being shot at.

Feb 20, 2021

AceShowbiz - HoneyKomb Brazy has set things straight on the manner of his grandparents tragic deaths. In contrary to previous reports saying that his grandparents' house in Mobile, Alabama was set on fire after they were being shot at, the rapper said that wasn't the case.

Taking to his Instagram Story on Friday, February 19, the rapper, whose real name is Nashon Jones, said that oxygen tanks accidentally blew up during the shooting. "Stop saying my granny n grandpa got set on fire," he wrote. "They had COVID-19. Both of them was on oxygen tanks. They blew up when they was shooting in the house."

Previous reports said that HoneyKomb's grandparents, Leila and Tony Lewis, were fatally shot before the house was set ablaze on Wednesday evening, February 17. An on-scene witness confirmed that they heard gunshots just prior to the blaze and told Mobile News Station WKRG, "All I heard was a boom. It sounded like a bunch of shots."

Public Safety Director James Barber, meanwhile, has confirmed the deaths are being investigated as homicides, though they cannot confirm that the victims were shot before the house was intentionally set on fire.

Following his grandparents' deaths, HoneyKomb posted a tribute on Instagram. "Long live grandma n grandpa y'all was my heart fr I put y'all in every song," he wrote along with a picture of his late grandparents.

The rapper suggested that their deaths were caused by his tensions with others as he added, "I hate y'all got caught up In my S**t smh this S**t hurt main I beg y'all to let me move y'all everyday but y'all Taught me how to be stand up guy y'all always told me If it's our time it's our time god got us that's how ik y'all in heaven."

HoneyKomb later said on Friday that he hadn't eaten or slept as he continued to mourn their deaths. "I hear people saying they will do this or that, but at the end of the day, y'all ain't in my situation," he posted.

He planned no retaliation though as he said, "N ik it's f**ked up how they did my ppl, but I'll never do nun to no old ppl or kids to get back. It just ain't in me. My granny n grandpa ain't raise me like that. They wouldn't even want me to do dat. It just ain't no real n***a s**t. Everything I do for y'all granny n grandpa from here on out. Love y'all forever."