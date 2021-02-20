 
 

Katy Perry Reminds Pregnant Halsey She Is 'About to Perform Real Miracle'

The 'American Idol' judge shows her support for the 'Without Me' hitmaker after the latter, who is expecting her first child with boyfriend Alev Aydin, reflected on her journey to motherhood.

  Feb 20, 2021

AceShowbiz - New mum Katy Perry has encouraged pregnant pop star Halsey to enjoy every stage of her pregnancy because her body's gearing up to "perform a real miracle".

Halsey took to Instagram on Thursday, February 18 to share a series of photos of herself and the foods she's been eating, as she reflected on her journey to motherhood so far.

"February is the shortest month, but the days seem like they are taking very long. Butttttt also going so fast?!" she began her caption. "I've been thinking lots about my body. it's strange to watch yourself change so quickly. I thought pregnancy would give me very strong, binary feelings about 'womanhood' but truly it has leveled my perception of gender entirely."

Halsey continued, "My sensitivity to my body has made me hyper aware of my humanness and that's all. Doing a remarkable thing. And it's grand. I hope the feeling lasts. I cook a lot, sleep even more, and read lotssss of books. I miss my family. And you guys too! bye for now."

She then added in a comment, "I thought there would be a lot of expectation or pressure on me to wake up everyday feeling like some 'girly-girly fertility goddess', but instead I wake up and eat when I'm hungry, sleep when I'm tired, and focus on growing a human. And that is all I expect myself to do. Liberating!"

The singer, who is expecting the baby with her boyfriend Alev Aydin, was flooded with messages of support from her followers, including Perry, who became a first-time mum to daughter Daisy in August 2020.

"You're about to perform a real miracle, get that rest and just be! I love you!" the "Firework" hitmaker remarked.

Halsey went public with her pregnancy surprise in late January.

