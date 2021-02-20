 
 

Kate McKinnon Quits Theranos TV Series 'The Dropout'

Kate McKinnon Quits Theranos TV Series 'The Dropout'
WENN
TV

The 'Saturday Night Live' comedienne has left the upcoming television series after she was previously expected to portray disgraced biotech company founder Elizabeth Holmes.

  • Feb 20, 2021

AceShowbiz - Actress Kate McKinnon has stepped down from upcoming TV series "The Dropout".

The "Ghostbusters" star had been due to portray disgraced Elizabeth Holmes, the woman who skyrocketed to prominence as one of the youngest self-made billionaires ever in 2014, after claiming scientists at her biotech company Theranos would revolutionise blood testing by using just a pinprick of blood, as opposed to the usual syringe method.

However, her blood-testing machine didn't really work and the results were inaccurate, and in 2018, she and a former Theranos boss were indicted on a string of wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud charges for falsifying results to consumers.

The show, based on the podcast of the same name, was given a straight-to-series order in 2019, with McKinnon on board as executive producer and star, but now she has exited the project.

  See also...

According to Deadline, Hulu officials are still planning to move forward with the miniseries, and are currently searching for a replacement, ahead of a planned summer production start.

It's the latest screen project to explore Holmes' story - it was also the subject of the 2020 documentary "The Inventor", directed by Alex Gibney.

Jennifer Lawrence had also previously been linked to the role of Holmes in a planned Adam McKay film called "Bad Blood" although it's unclear if the film, initially announced in 2016, is still in development.

Kate McKinnon is among the "Saturday Night Live" regulars. She also lent her voice to animated series "Nature Cat" and "The Magic School Bus Rides Again".

On the big screen, the funnywoman was last seen in 2019's rom-com "Yesterday" and true-story drama "Bombshell". She additionally reprised her role in the "Magic School Bus" movie.

You can share this post!

Kim Kardashian Officially Files for Divorce From Kanye West

Dolly Parton Admired Even More After Shutting Down Nashville Statue Plans

Related Posts
Hulu Taps Kate McKinnon to Play Elizabeth Holmes on Theranos Series 'The Dropout'

Hulu Taps Kate McKinnon to Play Elizabeth Holmes on Theranos Series 'The Dropout'

Most Read
'RHOA' Stars Excitedly Cover Cameras at Cynthia Bailey's Bachelorette Party Ahead of Strippergate
TV

'RHOA' Stars Excitedly Cover Cameras at Cynthia Bailey's Bachelorette Party Ahead of Strippergate

Viggo Mortensen Would Love to Return as Aragorn for 'The Lord of the Rings' TV Series

Viggo Mortensen Would Love to Return as Aragorn for 'The Lord of the Rings' TV Series

Dwayne Johnson Gets Thank You Parade Treatment for Saving 'The Kelly Clarkson Show'

Dwayne Johnson Gets Thank You Parade Treatment for Saving 'The Kelly Clarkson Show'

Tamron Hall Defends Interview With 'Drag Race' Predator Sherry Pie: I Don't Give Free Passes

Tamron Hall Defends Interview With 'Drag Race' Predator Sherry Pie: I Don't Give Free Passes

'Masked Dancer' Finale: Winner Cotton Candy Is Unmasked as Olympic Gold Medalist Gymnast

'Masked Dancer' Finale: Winner Cotton Candy Is Unmasked as Olympic Gold Medalist Gymnast

Mia Farrow Fears Woody Allen Will Do Anything to Save Himself After 'Allen v. Farrow' Release

Mia Farrow Fears Woody Allen Will Do Anything to Save Himself After 'Allen v. Farrow' Release

'NCIS: New Orleans' Bidding Farewell With Current Seventh Season

'NCIS: New Orleans' Bidding Farewell With Current Seventh Season

'Real Housewives of Miami' Gets a Reboot Treatment on Peacock

'Real Housewives of Miami' Gets a Reboot Treatment on Peacock

'Mom' Showrunners Confirm Season 8 Ending to Be Series Finale

'Mom' Showrunners Confirm Season 8 Ending to Be Series Finale

Donald Glover Leaves FX for Eight-Figure Deal With Amazon Studios

Donald Glover Leaves FX for Eight-Figure Deal With Amazon Studios

Pamela Anderson and Husband's First TV Interview as Newlyweds Branded 'Cringey'

Pamela Anderson and Husband's First TV Interview as Newlyweds Branded 'Cringey'

Billy Campbell to Lead Kevin Costner's TV Pilot, J.J. Abrams to Develop 'Constantine' Reboot

Billy Campbell to Lead Kevin Costner's TV Pilot, J.J. Abrams to Develop 'Constantine' Reboot

Tayshia Adams Praises Chris Harrison for Taking Break From 'Bachelor' After Racism Controversy

Tayshia Adams Praises Chris Harrison for Taking Break From 'Bachelor' After Racism Controversy