Elton John Slimming Down During Covid-19 Pandemic

The 'I'm Still Standing' hitmaker has been losing weight during the coronavirus lockdown as the singer embarks on a fitness regime and diet to stay healthy.

Feb 20, 2021

AceShowbiz - Sir Elton John has embarked on a fitness and diet regime to help him shed the pounds during the lockdown.

The "Rocket Man" star's filmmaker husband David Furnish gave an interview to "Good Morning Britain (GMB)" on Friday (19Feb21) about lockdown life with the music legend during which he touched on Elton's health journey.

Speaking to GMB's Richard Arnold he said, "We've had the most amazing year doing stuff together, watching lots and lots of movies, lots and lots of television. Elton is continuing to just devour new music, he listens to everything new that comes out all the time. And he's embarked on a fitness regime and a diet, he's been losing weight, he's been looking after himself really, really well."

He continued, "We've been really busy, happy and fulfilled and also, more important than anything, spending more time together as a family and loving it."

"We work together at home, we produce his radio show, we get on really well, we just enjoy each other's company and we're happy as a family. I want my kids to go back to school…"

Asked if their children have experienced any negativity for having two dads, he explained, "We've been very fortunate within their school and within their community everybody's been really warm, really welcoming to us, treated us the same as any other family, so they've not witnessed any of that."

The 73-year-old "I'm Still Standing" hitmaker recently appeared in a public service ad, filmed at London's Chelsea and Westminster Hospital, to encourage people to get the COVID-19 vaccine. And noting his husband was a recent recipient of the jab, David said, "It's a big load off my mind obviously."