 
 

Colin Jost Relied on Scarlett Johansson During Wedding Planning Due to Her 'Better Taste'

The 'Saturday Night Live' regular talks about marriage life amid pandemic, saying that surviving the coronavirus crisis with his new wife is a 'very good sign.'

  • Feb 20, 2021

AceShowbiz - Colin Jost is convinced the coronavirus pandemic has given him a "very good sign" his marriage to actress Scarlett Johansson is on strong ground.

The "Saturday Night Live" star wed the "Avengers: Endgame" star last October (20) and things are going well at the moment, which he thinks proves their union will last because the lockdowns sparked by the global health crisis have made the past 12 months a stressful time for many couples.

Asked what marriage has been like, he told Entertainment Tonight, "It seems like a good one. If you can make it through this situation, it seems like a very good sign."

The 38-year-old comic admitted he didn't get heavily involved in planning his nuptials to the Black Widow actress because he knows the 36-year-old has "better taste" than he does.

He said, "I don't pretend to know much about things or have taste in things."

"I'm very happy to rely on someone who has a lot better taste and knowledge of things. That's sort of what I've learned in general in my life. I've never been like, 'Oh, should I wear this shirt?' ...I never know, so I always would rather someone else tell me."

And Colin was more focused on their marriage than the wedding itself, insisting choosing his bride was a "way bigger decision" than the details of their celebration.

He said, "I was much happier about getting (that) right than any of the other."

"I never grew up imagining my dream wedding, like, this is what I want. I imagined my dream partner rather than my dream wedding. There's a lot of details to it that I just didn't even consider."

Meanwhile, later this month, Colin can be seen in the new live-action "Tom and Jerry" movie and he promised the film will offer a "real escape" from current difficulties.

He said, "It will be a real escape for people right now. It's just fun and silly and there's real fun violence in it which I like between the characters."

"I think that's what people really love about Tom and Jerry. I think everyone in it is really good. ...I think people will be psyched to live in that world for a while and not have to live in our own right now."

