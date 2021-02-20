Jesy Nelson Teases Solo Comeback as She Returns to Studio After Leaving Little Mix

Instagram Music

The former member of the Little Mix has been back in the recording studio and hung out with producers, two months after she left the all-female music group.

Feb 20, 2021

AceShowbiz - Jesy Nelson is back in the recording studio again just two months after exiting Little Mix, teasing fans with a solo project.

The singer shared what looked like a studio session photo with a guitarist and engineer and then followed songwriter/producers Patrick Jordan Patrikios and Sunny, who have both worked with Little Mix, on Instagram on Thursday (18Feb21).

Patrikios also shared an Instagram Story segment featuring a happy Jesy chatting to an engineer.

Fans are now convinced she has hooked up with the two hitmakers and Hanni Ibrahim to record her first solo material, especially after she shared a cryptic "Let's go!" post and "liked" a comment about releasing new music on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, her former bandmates - Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, and Jade Thirlwall - are gearing up to release their first track as a trio, "Heartbreak Anthem".

Nelson shocked fans when she left the band in December (20) to focus on mental health issues.

Her statement read, "To all my Mixers, the past nine years in Little Mix has been the most incredible time of my life. We have achieved things I never thought possible. From winning our first Brit Award to our sold out shows at the O2. So after much consideration and with a heavy heart, I'm announcing I'm leaving Little Mix."

"Making friends and fans all over the world, I can't thank you all enough from the bottom of my heart for making me feel like the luckiest girl in the world. You have always been there to support and encourage me and I will never ever forget it."

"The truth is recently being in the band has really taken a toll on my mental health. I find the constant pressure of being in a girl group and living up to expectations very hard. There comes a time in life when we need to reinvest in taking care of ourselves rather than focusing on making other people happy, and I feel like now is the time to begin that process... I need to spend some time with the people I love, doing things that make me happy."

She added, "I'm ready to embark on a new chapter in my life - I'm not sure what it's going to look like right now, but I hope you'll still be there to support. I want to say thank you to everyone involved in our journey. All the hard work and dedication that went into making us a success."