 
 

Pamela Anderson and Husband's First TV Interview as Newlyweds Branded 'Cringey'

Pamela Anderson and Husband's First TV Interview as Newlyweds Branded 'Cringey'
ITV
TV

The 'Baywatch' actress and her new husband Dan Hayhurst give a bizarre interview from their bed as the couple make their television debut after their secret wedding.

  • Feb 20, 2021

AceShowbiz - Pamela Anderson stunned British TV viewers when she gave a bizarre interview alongside her new husband Dan Hayhurst from her marital bed.

The "Baywatch" star Pamela appeared on British TV show "Loose Women" on Friday (19Feb21) to speak about her marriage to the builder who she secretly wed in the garden of her Vancouver Island home on Christmas Eve. And in a conversation viewers branded "embarrassing and awkward," the couple, who was interviewed live from their bed, said they want to remain in lockdown forever while Dan joked about Pamela falling for his manhood.

The panel asked them about married life and Pamela confessed they hadn't left their bed since Christmas Eve.

"I've been home for the last year and a half renovating. It's a gorgeous piece of property. And Dan and his kids are living here too. We're having a good time," she said. "We prefer to be by ourselves but it would have been nice to have some people here."

As the Loose Women tried to ask them about their relationship Pamela kept moving the camera and the couple giggled away, with Dan asking them if they wanted to go under the covers.

And talking about what made them fall for one another, Dan said, "I couldn't resist and she couldn't resist me? I'll show you under the covers if you want."

  See also...

Panellist Nadia Sawalha said when the interview came to an end, "I think that was the most unusual chat we've ever done, it was fabulous."

Fans soon took to Twitter to slam the interview, calling it "awkward" and "cringeworthy."

One Twitter user Aaron Spencer said, "This Pamela Anderson interview on # loosewomen is the weirdest thing I have ever watched."

While another added, "Was it only me that found that interview with Pamela Anderson totally nauseating? So not necessary."

And Jen said, "That's the weirdest, most awkward, cringey interview I've ever witnessed."

You can share this post!

Jaime King's Estranged Husband Welcomes Baby Son With Girlfriend Cyn

Natti Natasha Strips Off to Bare Baby Bump as She's Pregnant With First Child
Related Posts
Pamela Anderson and Bodyguard Husband Accused of Starting Relationship With Deceit and Denials

Pamela Anderson and Bodyguard Husband Accused of Starting Relationship With Deceit and Denials

Pamela Anderson Almost Wore Pajamas During Secret Wedding With Bodyguard

Pamela Anderson Almost Wore Pajamas During Secret Wedding With Bodyguard

Pamela Anderson Marries Bodyguard in Secret Wedding

Pamela Anderson Marries Bodyguard in Secret Wedding

Pamela Anderson Laments Over Separation From Sons Caused by Coronavirus Pandemic

Pamela Anderson Laments Over Separation From Sons Caused by Coronavirus Pandemic

Most Read
Charisma Carpenter Regrets Not Supporting 'Buffy' Co-Star Eliza Dushku Over On-Set Sexual Misconduct
TV

Charisma Carpenter Regrets Not Supporting 'Buffy' Co-Star Eliza Dushku Over On-Set Sexual Misconduct

'RHOA' Stars Excitedly Cover Cameras at Cynthia Bailey's Bachelorette Party Ahead of Strippergate

'RHOA' Stars Excitedly Cover Cameras at Cynthia Bailey's Bachelorette Party Ahead of Strippergate

Viggo Mortensen Would Love to Return as Aragorn for 'The Lord of the Rings' TV Series

Viggo Mortensen Would Love to Return as Aragorn for 'The Lord of the Rings' TV Series

Dwayne Johnson Gets Thank You Parade Treatment for Saving 'The Kelly Clarkson Show'

Dwayne Johnson Gets Thank You Parade Treatment for Saving 'The Kelly Clarkson Show'

Tamron Hall Defends Interview With 'Drag Race' Predator Sherry Pie: I Don't Give Free Passes

Tamron Hall Defends Interview With 'Drag Race' Predator Sherry Pie: I Don't Give Free Passes

Gina Carano Found Out 'The Mandalorian' Dismissal Through Social Media

Gina Carano Found Out 'The Mandalorian' Dismissal Through Social Media

'Masked Dancer' Finale: Winner Cotton Candy Is Unmasked as Olympic Gold Medalist Gymnast

'Masked Dancer' Finale: Winner Cotton Candy Is Unmasked as Olympic Gold Medalist Gymnast

Mia Farrow Fears Woody Allen Will Do Anything to Save Himself After 'Allen v. Farrow' Release

Mia Farrow Fears Woody Allen Will Do Anything to Save Himself After 'Allen v. Farrow' Release

'NCIS: New Orleans' Bidding Farewell With Current Seventh Season

'NCIS: New Orleans' Bidding Farewell With Current Seventh Season

'Real Housewives of Miami' Gets a Reboot Treatment on Peacock

'Real Housewives of Miami' Gets a Reboot Treatment on Peacock

'Mom' Showrunners Confirm Season 8 Ending to Be Series Finale

'Mom' Showrunners Confirm Season 8 Ending to Be Series Finale

Donald Glover Leaves FX for Eight-Figure Deal With Amazon Studios

Donald Glover Leaves FX for Eight-Figure Deal With Amazon Studios

Sarah Michelle Gellar Rules Out Potential Return to 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' Reboot

Sarah Michelle Gellar Rules Out Potential Return to 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' Reboot