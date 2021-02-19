Alabama Rapper HoneyKomb Brazy's Issue May Have Caused Grandparents' Deaths in House Fire

Instagram Celebrity

Nashon 'HoneyKomb Brazy' Jones is mourning the deaths of his grandparents Lelia and Tony Lewis, who were found dead in a Mobile, Alabama house set on fire after allegedly being shot.

AceShowbiz - Alabama rapper HoneyKomb Brazy is losing not only one, but two grandparents at a time. His grandmother Lelia Lewis and grandfather Tony Lewis were found deceased in a Mobile, Alabama house fire on Wednesday evening, February 17.

As if it wasn't horrifying enough, it's believed that the couple was fatally shot before the house was set ablaze. An on-scene witness confirmed that they heard gunshots just prior to the blaze and told Mobile News Station WKRG, "All I heard was a boom. It sounded like a bunch of shots."

"Lord have mercy," the source added in disbelief. "Don't tell me they were up in there because Lord, I heard the children coming across the field crying. I pray for the Jones family. It's just too crazy."

Following the devastating news, HoneyKomb took to Instagram to express his grief. He wrote along with a picture of his late grandparents, "Long live grandma n grandpa y'all was my heart fr I put y'all in every song."

The rapper suggested that their deaths were caused by his tensions with others as he expressed his regret over the situation, "I hate y'all got caught up In my S**t smh this S**t hurt main I beg y'all to let me move y'all everyday but y'all Taught me how to be stand up guy y'all always told me If it's our time it's our time god got us that's how ik y'all in heaven."

He went on paying tribute to his late grandparents, "y'all baby boy got y'all fasho granny granny Ima miss u bad already n I'ma fasho miss smoking that gas gas wit u grandpa y'all save me a spot cause I'm most definitely coming to see y'all."

Letecha Lang, a family member, additionally claimed, "We don't know how it happened, but we do know someone came and did this. We know it was gruesome, like no one deserved to be taken from here like that. Not only our family, no human life. They had no regards for human life when they did what they did. This just don't make no sense."

"You have hurt so many lives, daughters, sons, grandkids, great grandkids. You're talking about a couple that had been together over 50 years. Everybody knew them and loved them," the family member continued condemning the alleged brutal act of murders. "To know them was to love them. They didn't deserve this. Who does something like this? When do they stop? When is enough is enough. Y'all done took two innocent people here that lived their lives and to be this age and to leave here like that - that's crazy."

Public Safety Director James Barber has confirmed the deaths are being investigated as homicides, though they cannot confirm that the victims were shot before the house was intentionally set on fire.