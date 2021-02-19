Quavo Calls Acting Debut Opposite Robert De Niro An 'Unbelievable' Experience

WENN/Avalon/Mario Mitsis Movie

Having completed filming his part as heartless drug lord Coyote in 'Wash Me in the River', the one-third of Migos gushes in a released statement that he is 'so proud' of what they did.

Feb 19, 2021

AceShowbiz - Rapper Quavo has scored the opportunity to make his feature film acting debut opposite Robert de Niro and John Malkovich.

The Migos star will appear as heartless drug lord Coyote in the upcoming revenge thriller "Wash Me in the River", which will be directed by "The Irishman" producer Randall Emmett.

Production on the movie, which also features Jack Huston, has already been underway in Puerto Rico, where Quavo recently completed filming his role.

"I honestly think this movie is going to be one of the greatest to come of this time," Quavo shares in a statement to Variety.

"The experience was unbelievable for me, with Robert DeNiro and Jack Huston being so down to earth and making me feel like family."

"Gonna see me doing some stunts and a lot of what you hear from me in my raps!" he adds. "This is one of my biggest debuts I've ever had, and [I'm] so proud of what we did and to get to work with Randall who's such an amazing guy - I can't wait to do more films with him."

Quavo has previously put his acting skills to the test with small roles in TV shows like "Narcos: Mexico", "Black-ish", "Star", and "Atlanta", and Emmett is convinced he has what it takes to make it in Hollywood.

"Quavo is a superstar and a real actor," the filmmaker says. "Getting to see him bring the Coyote character to life is very exciting, and I think he is going to have a film career equally as big as his music."

He isn't the only Migos member making the transition into acting - bandmate Offset is also heading to the big screen to star in drama "American Sole", alongside actors Pete Davidson and O'Shea Jackson Jr..