Clare Crawley Blasts Troll Saying That 'No One Cares' About Her New Hair Look

Feb 19, 2021

AceShowbiz - Clare Crawley took to her Instagram account to share with her followers a picture of her new hair style, but not everyone was impressed. While it was normal for someone to do that, one user decided to slam the former "The Bachelorette" star, alluding that the post was unnecessary because "no one cares."

In the Thursday, February 18 post, the star could be seen flaunting her blonde locks with stylish waves. "Spent the day getting a fresh hair makeover from the amazing @lo_wheelerdavis // beachy cut and color with add in extensions by @lacedhairextensions by @lacygadegaard," so Clare wrote in the caption.

In response to Clare's new Instagram post, the troll wrote, "Ughh give it up already! No one cares!" The reality TV star caught wind of the comment and replied sassily. "Clearly you do," she wrote back to the naysayer before adding a hair flip emoji.

It's not the first time for Clare to do an experiment with her hair following her breakup from ex-fiance Dale Moss. Prior to this, the blonde surprised people as she went for a head full of pink hair. "I've been wanting to have some fun and (temporarily) change up my hair for some time now with a fun color so I did it!!" the 39-year-old hairstylist wrote at the time.

The hair transformation arrived weeks after Dale stepped forward about their split. On January 19, the ex-footballer wrote on Instagram, "I wanted to share with you all that Clare and I have decided to go our separate ways."

Meanwhile, Clare released her own statement two days later. "I was made aware of a 'mutual' statement at the same time you all were, so I've needed some time to really digest this," Clare clarified via her Instagram post. "Speaking for myself, my intentions with this relationship have always been very clear, so the truth is I am crushed. This was not what I expected or hoped for and am still trying to process this."

The pair, however, sparked reconciliation rumors as they were seen hanging out together in Florida earlier this week. In a video that circulated online, the exes were seen walking side by side as they crossed the street in Venice on Tuesday, February 16. The two reportedly continued their outing by hitting Nokomo's Sunset Hut in Nokomis. They were said to be hanging out by the bar for about 45 minutes. The pair also shared a few hugs during the outing.