Kamala Harris' Stepdaughter Presents 3 Stylish Looks During New York Fashion Week Runway Debut

Feb 19, 2021

AceShowbiz - Kamala Harris' stepdaughter has officially made her runway debut. Less than a month after catching attention with her chic look on Inauguration Day, Ella Emhoff surprised many by strutting down the catwalk of Proenza Schouler's fall/winter 2021 fashion show at New York Fashion Week, presenting three different styles.

The 21-year-old graced the catwalk on Thursday, February 18 in a light gray virgin wool coat that featured a detachable shearling collar and matching pants. She paired her outfit with white shearling slippers and a black piper bag.

For her second look, she could be seen rocking a yellow-and-black print turtleneck underneath a leather trench coat. She also looked elegant in an open black blazer fastened with a single button and a pair of baggy pants. During the show, she sported her curly hair and wore ring glasses.

The student of Parsons School of Design shared some photos and a clip from the event on Instagram. In the accompanying message, she wrote, "thank you thank you thank you @proenzaschouler. couldn't have worked with a better duo <3 and @hunterabrams cause you are simply a shining light."

Before making the surprise appearance in NYFW, Ella confessed in a recorded interview with Proenza Schouler designers, Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez, that she "definitely lost a little sleep the night before." She added, per CNN Style report, "I mean I'm walking for the first time, I'm in a professional environment for the first time... It was a very epic first experience with the fashion world."

Ella also got candid about her career plans. "For a really long time when I was younger I wanted to be a designer. Then I took it a little more seriously, I started taking courses at Central Saint Martins over two summers," she elaborated, referring to the London-based art school. "It definitely exposed me to the intensity of design school."

This runway debut came around three weeks after the daughter of Second Gentleman Dough Emhoff signed with IMG Models. "I was pretty surprised when everything with IMG was happening," she said in an interview with the New York Times, "because when I was younger, I never saw that as being part of my timeline."

Although she has been modeling on and off in 2020, Ella claimed that by joining IMG she would have a different experience. She also opened up about the concerns she had before embarking on her modeling career. "As someone who, like a lot of young girls out there, had self-confidence issues, it is intimidating and scary to go into this world that is hyper-focused on you and the body," she explained.

On what led her to change her mind, Ella said it was the diversity of models in the industry. She stated that she wanted to be a "part of that change," not only as an artist, but also as someone who has "really weird tattoos and kind of a funky haircut."