Kim Kardashian 'Already Feels Like She's Divorced' From Kanye West

Despite the tense situation between the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star and the 'Jesus Is King' musician, a source assures that the rapper can see their kids 'when he wants.'

Feb 18, 2021

AceShowbiz - Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's marriage may come to an end soon, but the pair reportedly will keep putting their kids as the top priority. According to a new report, the "Gold Digger" spitter is still an active presence in their four kids' lives despite no longer on speaking terms with the TV star.

"He still wants to play a huge role in their lives and Kim would never discourage that," a source reveals to E! News of the "Jesus Is King" musician. Meanwhile, another source claims that the rapper has moved out of the minimalist home.

"He is no longer living at the house with Kim and the kids," the second insider spills. Kanye allegedly even goes as far as meeting their kids, North West, Saint West, Chicago West and Psalm West, elsewhere when he sees them. Despite the tense situation between Kim and Kanye, the source assures that the "Stronger" rapper can see them "when he wants."

As for Kim, the SKIMS founder is said to be "moving on and is having a lot of fun at this stage in her life." The source even shares that the 40-year-old beauty "already feels like she is divorced," adding that they "are at a standstill currently and neither of them are pushing" to officially announce their split. "At this point in time, there is no rush for the paperwork to be finalized," says the first source.

Prior to this, it was reported that Kim "has had all of her and Kanye's financials and properties ready to be split." Noting that "it's a very fair deal for everyone," the source claimed that the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star "has all of her assets and financials ready for when she decides to file officially. Friends thought she was going to file in September, but she's holding out. That does not mean that everything behind the scenes is already done."

While neither the SKIMS founder nor the musician has commented on the reports, their alleged marital problem reportedly will be featured in upcoming 20th and final season of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians". "The Kardashians intend to go out with a bang. They've filmed Kim discussing her marriage problems," said an insider earlier this year. The rapper, however, reportedly "wasn't thrilled" about the idea.