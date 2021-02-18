 
 

Selena Gomez Gives Raw Look at Her 'Real Life' in Makeup-Free Selfie

Selena Gomez Gives Raw Look at Her 'Real Life' in Makeup-Free Selfie
The 'Lose You to Love Me' singer looks cozy in a white blanket as she also offers a glimpse of her quarantine side hustle, crocheting, in the Instagram snap.

AceShowbiz - Selena Gomez has treated her fans to a raw look at her "real life." After sharing several throwback pictures from her April 2020's Interview Magazine cover shoot, the "Lose You to Love Me" singer put out a makeup-free selfie of hers to offer a glimpse into her quarantine life.

The 28-year-old beauty shared the rare photo via Instagram Story on Wednesday, February 17. In the image, she could be seen looking cozy in a white blanket with purple crochet being laid on her lap. It also captured her wearing glasses and sporting a messy ponytail. "K but real life lol," so read the accompanying message.

Selena Gomez's IG Story

Selena Gomez uncovered her makeup-free look.

This was not the first time Selena flaunted her bare face on social media. In early December 2020, she turned to her Instagram feed to put out a photo of her wearing no makeup as she posed with her puppy for a PUMA sneakers ad.

In September the same year, the "A Rainy Day in New York" star also gave a look at her unfiltered look when she was featured in Vogue's Beauty Secrets. In the clip where she showed her skincare and makeup routine, she got candid about her battle with acne. "I've for sure had acne and usually it's kind of all in the T-zone," she spilled.

"I try not to pick at anything. Sometimes that's hard," the ex-girlfriend of Justin Bieber continued explaining in the footage. "I noticed when I get stressed or something I tend to break out more or I get lazy with my routine so I feel like it's just become a part of it. And I just deal with whatever I got that day."

After applying some of her Rare Beauty products, the former star of "Wizards of Waverly Place" went on to note, "What I've been so lucky is that I've started doing the thing that I love." She added, "And then eventually I grew up and I started to open up my entire mind to the possibility of the things I could do to help people to bring them joy or to make them laugh."

